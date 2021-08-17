The Athens Hornets have one more test before the games count next week.
The Hornets wrap up the scrimmage portion of its season Thursday as they are planning to start around 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. against the Canton Eagles at Bruce Field. The freshman and junior varsity action starts at 6 p.m.
“Our message is pretty simple and it is we need to be better than we were last week,” Third-year coach Zac Harrell said. “The mistake that you made individually last week, we need to correct those this week. We are very basic and we are going to do what we do. You need to get better at the small things that you didn’t do last week. If you do that this week, we will be better this week.”
The varsity will run around 44 plays and then play a live quarter. Fans will see the Canton first team go 12 plays, followed by Athens for 12 plays. They will then go 10 plays each to wrap up the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
“We are looking for some roster spots and position battles that are not filled,” Harrell said. “We are trying to see who is going to step up and play multiple guys at multiple positions. We feel like we have two offensive line spots that are wide open and we have some defensive line spots that are wide open. We have a lot of guys playing secondary and receiver to see who will step up and separate themselves.
“We want to be more solid in the kicking game and we will work hard on that this week. The kicking game won’t be live, but we want to make sure we can execute a PAT at a high level.”
Canton coach Casey Hubble’s squad looks to improve on a 3-7 record this season out of District 7-4A, Division II.
The Eagles return 14 letterman and six starters on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
The Eagles will be lead by wide receiver JaBraylon Pickens, wide receiver and cornerback Chantson Prox, offensive lineman Preston Yarber, quarterback Jason Brisbois, defensive end Jaden Brown and tight end Colton Whitehead.
Brisbois had 1,566 yards passing and 15 touchdowns last year to go with 238 yards and four TD’s rushing. Pickens had 538 yards and 12 receiving TD’s in 2020.
Other players to watch are offensive lineman Creede Herchman, junior running back and defensive back Kameron Shaw, sophomore defensive lineman Chisum Wycough and linebacker Braden Norrell.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine said the Eagles averaged 156 yards rushing to 181 passing yards per game last season. Canton is picked to finish third in the district race this year behind Van and Mexia.
“We know they are a very well coached team,” Harrell said. “He is a very fiery coach and their kids are very physical. When you play well coached teams, your kids get better because you know their kids are doing what they are supposed to do. We have to be technically sound because we know they are going to be. That is what we know about them and this will be a great last tuneup before we get ready for Brownsboro.”
In last weeks scrimmage against Kaufman, Harrell praised the offensive play of quarterback Ty Arroyo, receivers Jaden Crane, Jorien Ray and Daniel Stanley.
“Offensively, I thought after watching it that Ty threw the ball really well. We handcuff him because we don’t let him run so that is a big part of his game,” Harrell said. “I thought he did a great job commanding the offense and was very accurate with his passes. We had five drops so we have got to clean that up and we will. Jaden Crane played really well for his first time playing football since the eighth grade. He made some big plays and caught a fade in the end zone. Jorien Ray made some highlight plays and scored a 70-yard touchdown. Daniel Stanley had about five catches and is our only returning receiver.”
Defensively, he complimented sophomores Jamauri Manning, Jaxson Stiles and Hunter White.
“The defense swarmed to the football and played really hard. A few guys that stood out were Jamauri Manning at outside linebacker. It just seemed like he was all over the field, which he was. He had over 10 tackles and an interception. The other outside linebacker in Jaxson Stiles played very physical and made a ton of tackles. Hunter White at defensive tackle played really well and probably graded out the highest among the linemen.
“I thought our defense was so much farther ahead than we have been in the past. We have 100-percent of the same staff back and we have the exact same scheme so the kids have a better understanding of that. We had a whole spring with them and that can’t be overlooked. We feel like we have the best group of athletes over there since we have been here.”
The regular season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. as the Hornets travel to Brownsboro in the Highway 31 championship.
