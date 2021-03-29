CANTON – The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets were swept by Canton in baseball and softball action Friday.
The Lady Hornets dropped a 4-3 decision to the Eaglettes, while the Hornets were shutout 10-0 in run-rule fashion.
Both teams return to action Tuesday at home against the Brownsboro Bears and Bearettes.
The Lady Hornets are scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. at Peg Cain Field, while the Hornets have a first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hornet Field.
LADY HORNETS
Canton 4, Athens 3
Athens (11-10-1, 1-2) opened up the scoring with three runs in the top of the second off Canton starting pitcher Lauren Reid.
Lexi Woods reached on an error by the Canton center fielder as Chelsea Jacobson and Jill Calkins scored on the play for the 2-0 lead.
Following an RBI fielder’s choice by Kenzie Hair, Christina Wolverton scored to give the Lady Hornets a 3-0 lead.
Canton (13-4, 3-0) would counter with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Reid had an RBI-single scoring J. Bullard for the 3-1 deficit.
Katrina Morphis then hit an RBI-sacrifice fly scoring Bullard and then Kelsey Luce smacked an RBI-single scoring Maddie Wilson to tie the game.
The game winner came on a wild pitch that scored Jacey Pride for the 4-3 lead.
Athens was led at the plate by Abby Garcia who went 1-for-2, Woods who went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI and Wolverton who went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Sarah Lott took the loss in the circle as Athens used three pitchers in the contest.
Reid threw a complete game three-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks.
HORNETS
Canton 10, Athens 0
The Athens Hornets allowed all 10 runs in the second, third and fourth innings to Canton in run-rule fashion Friday in Canton.
Athens (4-13-1, 0-2) had two hits on the night to go with three errors against a talented Eagles squad. The only hits for Athens came on a single by Junior Garcia in the second and a double in the fourth.
Canton (15-3, 2-0) was led at the plate by Corbin Holland, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Nick Fenner went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Colton Whitehead went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Canton had hits from Grant Yudizky, Ace Reese, Stephen Massey and Payton Stewart in the victory.
EJ Dyke picked up the win with a complete game two hitter. He had four strikeouts and one walk for the Eagles.
Brownsboro Bearettes shutout by Van
VAN – One bright sport for the Brownsboro Bearettes was a single by Emma Barrentine in the first inning Friday in a 4-0 loss to the Van Lady Vandals.
Skylar Savage once again had a strong performance in the circle for the Van Lady Vandals in the 4-0 victory. She lasted seven innings, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts.
The two hits came from Barrentine and Trinity Hawkins.
Barrentine took the loss for Brownsboro (13-9, 1-2) as she went five innings, allowing four runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Hawkins threw one inning in relief.
Brownsboro beats Van in extra innings
VAN – The Brownsboro Bears improved to 6-11 overall and 1-1 in district play with a 5-3 victory in 10 innings Friday in Van.
The Bears scored three runs in the top of the inning, with Van adding one in the bottom of the frame.
Landen Hatton singled scoring one run off reliever Manny Moore for the 3-2 lead.
Lane Epperson would then hit an RBI-single scoring Hatton and Peyton Stephenson then scored on an error for the 5-2 lead.
Dylan Reeves picked up the victory giving up one run on three hits over three innings with five strikeouts.
Moore took the loss lasting four and a third innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out nine.
The Bears had hits from Lane Epperson, Hatton, Peyton Stephenson, Hayden Woods, Jaxyn Rogers and Cooper Schock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.