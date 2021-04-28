It was a sweet night for the Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets over the Mabank Panthers Monday on Senior Night.
The Hornets picked up their first district win with a 2-1 victory over the Panthers, while the Lady Hornets won in come-from-behind fashion 6-5 over the Lady Panthers.
The games were Senior Night for the Hornets and Lady Hornets following weather that hit the area Friday.
The Lady Hornets ended the year with a record 14-14-1 overall and 4-6 in District 14-4A play. Mabank finished the regular season at 16-8-1 overall and 6-4 in District 14-4A play.
Baseball
Athens 2, Mabank 1
The game-winning run for the Hornets came in the bottom of the sixth inning as Chris Wilson scored on a steal of home.
Mabank had tied the game in the top of the fifth as Samuel Kincaid scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1.
The Hornets had scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch as senior Reed Allen came in to score.
Athens was credited with four hits off Mabank pitcher Coy McManus as Chase Greene went 1-for-2, while Caleb Bomer went 1-for-3. Wilson went 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Seth Red finished 1-for-3 for the Hornets.
Mabank was led by McManus as he went 3-for-3 and Kincaid went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Carson Kelly went 1-for-3 to round out the hits for the Panthers.
Junior Garcia picked up the win on the mound for Athens with a complete game six hitter. He gave up one earned run while striking out seven and walking one batter.
McManus took the loss with a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on four hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Athens finished the year 5-20-1 overall and 1-9 in District 14-4A play following a 2-1 loss to Wills Point Tuesday in Wills Point.
