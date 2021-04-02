The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets had a tough set of games heading into the Easter weekend.
The Athens Hornets lost 11-1 to the Brownsboro Bears in a makeup game Wednesday. They returned to action Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Mabank Panthers.
The Lady Hornets surrendered a lead late in a 5-3 loss to the Lady Panthers Thursday in Mabank.
BROWNSBORO 11, ATHENS 1
Brownsboro (7-12 overall and 2-2 in district play) scored four runs in the top of the first off of Athens starter Junior Garcia. Lane Epperson smacked a two-run RBI double to centerfield scoring Hayden Woods and Landen Hatton for the 2-0 lead.
Payten Stephenson then scored on a bases loaded walk to Dylan Reeves and Epperson scored on a passed ball.
The Bears added two more runs in the top of the third on an RBI single by Woods scoring Jackson Epperson and Woods scoring on a passed ball for the 6-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Jackson Epperson drove in Alston Williams with a double. Cory Hopson then smacked a two-run single, driving in Jaxyn Rogers and Jackson Epperson to extend the lead to 9-0.
The Bears added two more runs in the top of the fifth. Lane Epperson had an RBI single driving in Woods and a single by Rogers, which scored Hatton.
Garcia went four innings, giving up nine runs, eight of them earned with nine hits, six walks and five strikeouts. Cooper Tanner came on in relief and went one inning allowing two earned runs with three hits and two walks.
Ryan Padgett picked up the victory for Brownsboro with a complete-game no hitter. He allowed six walks and had three strikeouts with one earned run.
The lone run for the Hornets came in the bottom of the fifth inning as Tanner had an RBI groundout scoring Drew Horn for the 11-1 finale.
Lane Epperson led the way going 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Hayden Woods was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored while Jackson Epperson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Hopson, Rogers and Hatton had one hit each for the Bears.
MABANK 6, ATHENS 5
MABANK – Athens jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Chris Wilson had an RBI single driving in Tanner for the 1-0 lead.
Caleb Bomer then had an RBI single driving in Reed Allen for the other run of the inning.
Athens added three more runs in the top of the second on a two-run RBI double by Allen driving in Tanner and Junior Garcia for the 4-0 lead. The final run of the inning came on an RBI single from Wilson scoring Allen for the 5-0 lead.
Mabank (9-9-3 overall, 2-2 in district) scored six unanswered with a run in the bottom of the second and five in the sixth inning.
Ty Reedy drove in Jared Mershon in the second to cut the deficit to 5-1 with two outs in the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth with a single by Caleb Goforth scoring Teague for the 5-2 deficit.
Goforth then scored on an error by the shortstop and Daltyn McKinley then drove in Goforth and Reedy then scored to tie the game at 5.
The game-winning run for Mabank happened on an error by the Athens catcher for the 6-5 lead.
Wilson led the way for Athens going 2-for-3 with two RBI.
McKinley was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Panthers.
Athens is 4-15-1 overall and 0-4 in District 12-4A play. The Hornets return to action Friday at Hornet Field against the Wills Point Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
LADY HORNETS
MABANK 5, ATHENS 3
MABANK – The Athens Lady Hornets suffered a 5-3 loss to the Mabank Lady Panthers Thursday in Mabank.
The Lady Hornets return to action Friday at Peg Cain Field against the Wills Point Lady Tigers. First pitch is scheduled to begin around 6:45 p.m.
Athens beat Wills Point 24-1 in three innings March 19 in Wills Point to open the District 12-4A schedule.
Athens (12-11-1, 2-3) held a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Abby Garcia that drove in Christina Wolverton.
Mabank (14-5-1, 4-1) tied the game at 1 in the fifth inning on an RBI bunt groundout by Ashlyn Liles scoring Hailey Ledbetter.
The Lady Panthers scored two more runs in the inning on an RBI triple by Katy Brock scoring McKenzie Morton and a single by Kallie Beasley scoring Brock for the 3-1 lead.
Mabank would take a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth as Payten Nolen smacked a two-run double scoring Hannah Hanes and Ledbetter.
Athens added two runs in the top of the seventh on a flyout to second base by Garcia scoring Wolverton and Cae Cae Sneed scoring on an error by the catcher for the 5-3 deficit.
Wolverton went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Jill Calkins went 2-for-4. Athens had hits by Garcia, Kayleigh Woods, Karlie Cook and Kenzie Hair.
Hair took the loss in the circle with a complete-game, allowing five earned runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Mabank was led by Ledbetter, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Beasley, Hanes, Nolen and Brock had one hit.
Carlie Cline went two and two thirds innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks. Baylee Sales picked up the victory for the Lady Panthers going four and a third innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
