Jeff Askey, a two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Athens, returned to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit last weekend and clinched the bull riding title at the Ellensburg (Wash.) Rodeo after being sidelined for about three weeks with a shoulder injury.
Askey suffered a dislocated right shoulder injury when he was bucked off D&H Cattle Company’s Margin Call on Aug. 9 at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo in Lawton, Okla.
At the Aug. 30-Sept. 2 Ellensburg Rodeo, he tied for third in the first round with a score of 86. During the final round, he turned in an 88 aboard a bovine named Ug Mug, which is owned by Corey & Lange Rodeo. He clinched the average title with a two-ride score of 174.
Askey’s total earnings throughout the traditional Labor Day weekend rodeo were $7,111. He was ranked 13th in the PRCA's bull riding standings (on Sept. 4) with $98,495 in regular season earnings. If Askey can finish within the top 15 when the regular season concludes on Sept. 30, he will earn a trip to the Dec. 5-14 National Finals Rodeo.
Stetson Wright returns
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2019 world all-around title race, began competing on the PRCA circuit again last weekend after having been sidelined with a broken jaw injury from a bull riding accident on July 31 at Dodge City, Kansas.
Wright, 20, competed at Labor Day weekend rodeos in Ellensburg, Wash., and Evanston, Wyo.
At the Ellensburg Rodeo, he turned in a first round saddle bronc riding score of 85. In final round on Monday, he turned in an 88.5, which helped him finish second in the average title race with a two-ride score of 173.5. He earned $4,656.
Wright also tied for third place in saddle bronc riding at the Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Evanston Cowboys Days in Evanston, Wyo., with an 82.5 and earned $851.
Wright was ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s world all-around standings (Sept. 4) with $169,307. Oklahoma cowboy Clay Smith was ranked No. 2 with $143,388 and Caleb Smidt of Bellville was ranked No. 3 with $131,476. Tuf Cooper, the 2017 world all-around champion who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, was ranked No. 4 with $123,328.
PBR update
Last weekend, Professional Bull Riders athletes competed at a Touring Pro Division show at the Central Texas State Fair in Belton. Brazilian Dener Barbosa clinched the title and earned $4,725. Jose Vitor Leme finished second and earned $2,969.
Leme, who won the PBR World Finals average title in 2017, was ranked third in the PBR’s (Sept. 3) world standings with 4,261.66 points. Jess Lockwood, the 2017 world champion, was ranked No. 1 with 4,730.
This weekend, the PBR’s Unleash The Beast, the association’s top tier tour, stops in Anaheim, Calif. The PBR’s 2019 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
PRCA Xtreme Bulls
Five-time PRCA bull riding champion Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., won his fourth Xtreme Bulls Tour title in five years--and third in a row--with his performance Saturday night (Aug. 31) at the Division 1 Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale in Ellensburg, Wash., according to prorodeo.com.
Kimzey clinched his latest season title by placing second in the two-head average with 168.5 points. Kimzey earned $21,015 on Saturday, Aug. 31, to finish atop the season Division 1 Xtreme Bulls standings with $88,348.
Jordan Spears won the XBT Finale with 173 points on two head and won $27,410.
