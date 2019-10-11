Two sets of world title races are in session on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit.
The 2019 world title races will conclude at the Nov. 22-23 National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kan., and the Dec. 5-14 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The 2019 regular season concluded on Sept. 30 and the top 15 in each event will advance to the 2019 NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus or the 2019 NFSR at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, which is in the Wichita, Kan., area.
The 2020 regular season began on Oct. 1 and will conclude on Sept. 30, 2020. At that point, the top 15 will advance to the 2020 NFR or the 2020 NFSR.
During the past weekend, world class competitors began chipping away in their attempts toward qualifying for the 2020 NFR or the 2020.
For example, Jeff Askey, who lives in the Athens area, has qualified for the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in bull riding. He will enter the December NFR ranked No. 13 in the 2019 world title race.
But last weekend, Askey got off to a good start in his attempt toward qualifying for the 2020 NFR. At the Oct. 3-5 Waller County Fair & Rodeo in Hempstead, he tied for second place in bull riding with a score of 82 and earned $1,651.
Trevor Brazile of Decatur is another world class cowboy who is having success within both the 2019 and 2020 PRCA regular seasons. He has qualified for the 2019 National Finals Steer Roping. He will enter the Nov. 22-23 NFSR ranked No. 1 in the 2019 world title race.
But last weekend, Brazile, who has a record 24 PRCA world titles (in multiple categories), got off to a good start in his attempt toward qualifying for the 2020 NFSR. At the Oct. 4-6 Fort Bend County Fair Rodeo in Rosenberg, he placed in two of the three rounds steer roping and won with average title with a three-run time of 45.1 seconds. He earned $4,228.
College rodeo update
After the first two rodeos of the regular season of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit, Sam Houston State was ranked No. 4 in the men’s team 2019-2020 standings with 813 points. Trinity Valley Community College was ranked No. 8 with 265. McNeese State was ranked No. 1 with 1,224.
Sam Houston State was ranked No. 3 in the women’s team title race with 235 points (in the Oct. 5 standings). TVCC was ranked No. 7 with 95. Texas A&M Commerce was ranked No. 1 with 1,000.
Last weekend, SHSU and TVCC competed in the Oct. 4-5 Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo in Uvalde. TVCC’s Cassidy Pineda finished third in break-away roping.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Alan de Souza, a Brazilian who lives in the Decatur, clinched the title at last weekend’s Unleash the Beast tour stop in Minneapolis. He turned in scores of 85.75, 85, and 88 and was the only competitor who stayed on all three bulls during the Oct. 4-5 show. He earned $33,695.
Cooper Davis, the 2016 world champion from Jasper, finished second and pocketed $20,350. Jess Lockwood, the 2017 world champion, finished third and left town with $19,850.
Though he failed to make a qualified ride at the Minneapolis tour stop, Jose Vitor Leme, another Brazilian who is from Decatur area, is ranked No. 1 in the 2019 world title race with 6,171.66 points (in standings released on Oct. 5). Lockwood is ranked No. 2 with 5,500.
This weekend, the Unleash The Beast, the PBR’s top tier tour, stops in Greensboro, N.C. The PBR’s 2019 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Email Brett at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
