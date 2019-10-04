Bull rider Jeff Askey, who is from the Athens area, has earned another trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Askey advanced to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2019 NFR in Las Vegas as the result of finishing in the top 15 in the world standings when the 2019 regular season concluded on Monday, Sept. 30.
Askey will enter the 2019 NFR, which is scheduled for Dec. 5-14 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus, ranked No. 13 in the PRCA’s 2019 bull riding title race.
Askey, 31, has earned his third NFR berth. He also qualified for the Las Vegas championships in 2016 and 2018.
Askey entered the final week of the PRCA's regular season ranked No. 14 (in the Sept. 23 standings) with a 2019 National Finals berth pretty well sewn up. However, he didn’t stop there. He clinched the bull riding title at the Sept. 20-26 Pasadena Livestock Show Rodeo in Pasadena (Texas) by turning in a remarkable score of 91 aboard a bovine named Hollywood Nights, which is owned by the Frontier Rodeo Co. He earned $2,521.
Askey also finished second at the Sept. 27-28 American Royal Pro Rodeo in Kansas City, Mo., with an 83. He pocketed $1,969.
After all that, Askey finished the 2019 regular season ranked No. 13 with $113,709.
Huntsville’s Crawley qualifies
Saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley of Huntsville also has earned another trip to the National Finals.
Crawley, a former Sam Houston State competitor, will enter the 2019 NFR, which is scheduled for Dec. 5-14 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus, ranked seventh in the saddle bronc riding world standings with $114,427.
Crawley, 28, who designates his former hometown of Stephenville in the PRCA world standings but actually lives in the Huntsville area, has earned his sixth NFR berth.
He also qualified for the Las Vegas championships in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
John Douch of Huntsville fell short in his attempt to qualify for the NFR.
He finished 16th in the tie-down roping title race after earning $82,772 throughout the 2019 regular season.
Douch made a great effort in his attempt to qualify for the NFR late in the season. For example, he finished second in the tie-down roping title race at the Sept. 27-29 50th Annual Cowboy Capital Of The World Rodeo in Stephenville after turning in an impressive time of 7.6 seconds and earned $2,205.
Douch entered the final week of the regular season ranked No. 16 with a mathematical chance of qualifying for the National Finals. But he didn’t earn enough prize money during last week’s rodeos to enable him to finish in the top 15 during the regular season, which is the requirement for qualifying for the NFR.
College rodeo update
On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit, Cutter Cash Carpenter of Trinity Valley Community College finished second in the tie-down roping title race at last weekend’s Panola County College Rodeo.
TVCC’s Kyle Lane McDaniel finished second in the bull riding title race. TVCC's Victoria Grace Pineda clinched the break-away roping title.
TVCC finished sixth in the men’s team title race with 265 points. Sam Houston State clinched the men’s team title after earning 528 points throughout the Sept. 27-28 rodeo in Tatum.
Texas A&M Commerce clinched the women’s team title with 485 points. McNeese State, which has won the NIRA’s women’s team title the past two years at the June College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., finished second in the women’s team title race with 321.
Sam Houston finished third with 135.83.
The Panola County College Rodeo was the first of 10 Southern Region shows scheduled for the 2019-2020 regular season.
