The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit concluded the 2020 regular season on Sept. 30.
At that point, the top 15 in each event advanced to the Dec. 3-12 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington or the Nov. 6-7 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kansas (in the Wichita area).
With that in mind, world class competitors saddled up for the Sept. 22-26 ProRodeo Tour Finale in Rapid City, South Dakota, and the Sept. 24-27 Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo at the Lone Star Arena in Stephenville.
At the Rapid City rodeo, former National Finals qualifiers Riley Minor and Brady Minor clinched the team roping title with a time of 4.1 seconds during the finals. Stetson Wright, the 2019 world all-around champion, clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the Rapid City rodeo with a finals score of 90.
According to prorodeo.com, the other winners at the $290,616 rodeo were bareback rider Jesse Pope (90 points on J Bar J's Straight Moonshine); steer wrestler Jacob Talley (3.6 seconds); tie-down roper Tyler Milligan (7.7 seconds); barrel racer Ryann Pedone (15.97 seconds) and bull rider Jeff Askey (82 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sitting Bull).
Askey earned $10,934 (points). He finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the PRCA's bull riding standings with 66,266 points. He has earned his fourth trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
At the Stephenville rodeo, three-time National Finals qualifier Brody Cress clinched the saddle bronc riding title with an 89 point effort on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Secret Agent. Other event winners were: all-around cowboy Maverick Harper ($1,356, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping); bareback rider Kaycee Feild (88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Painted River); steer wrestlers Jace Melvin, Maverick Harper, Blake Knowles and Cody Devers (3.7 seconds); team ropers Tyler Wade and Billie Jack Saebens (3.7 seconds); tie-down ropers Tyler Milligan and Mesquite Mahaffey (7.9 seconds); barrel racer BryAnna Haluptzok (15.40 seconds); break-away roper Martha Angelone (2.10 seconds); steer roper Garrett Hale (35.9 on three runs); and bull rider Dustin Boquet (88 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s He Reigns).
Arlington, Texas, will be transformed into the rodeo capital of the United States this fall.
Two weeks after the National Finals Rodeo was moved to Globe Life Field this December, Arlington landed another huge championship event for the sport Thursday (Sept. 24) when officials announced that the Professional Bull Riders World Finals will move from Las Vegas to AT&T Stadium.
The PBR World Finals, pro bull riding’s equivalent of the Super Bowl, now is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Since 1994, the PBR World Finals has been held in Las Vegas, but officials decided to move it along with the NFR because of fan restrictions there during the coronavirus pandemic.
During World Finals week, fans can also attend the Women’s Rodeo World Championship at the Will Rogers Coliseum Complex in Fort Worth. Competition begins on Nov. 9 and will culminate with championship rounds held inside AT&T Stadium in conjunction with PBR World Finals performances on Nov. 13-15.
For more information, visit pbr.com.
College rodeo update
Trinity Valley Community College’s Kaden Michael Profili, a heeler, and his heading partner, Peyton Vance Walters of Hill College, clinched the team roping title at the Sept. 25-26 Panola College Rodeo in Carthage. It was the first of 10 events on the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit that's scheduled for the 2020-2021 regular season.
