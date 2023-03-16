Around the Horn ( sports briefs)

This is Spring Break for many of our area students. That won’t stop Little Dribbler action in Brownsboro. The Majors will be in a regional tournament there, with play beginning Friday at 4:45 p.m.
The Cross Roads girls were in softball action on Tuesday. It was close early, but Blooming Grove exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning to win 15-5. The Lady Cats have a home date with Cayuga on Tuesday.
The Brownsboro Bearettes softball tream begin district play on Friday, They’ll play at Van, with the first pitch at 6:45 p.m.. Brownsboro returns home on Tuesday against Athens.
The Mabank Lady Panthers continue their good start. On Tuesday, they smashed Kennedale, 19-0. Mabank piled up their runs in four innings.
Malakoff is 11-4-1 in non-district play. They shut out Lindale, 6-0 on Tuesday. District play starts next Tuesday when Kemp visits the Lady Tigers.
