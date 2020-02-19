The Athens Christian Prep Lady Storm began their playoff quest on Tuesday evening at Cardinal Gym, taking on the Christ Academy Lady Warriors of Wichita Falls for a 1A area matchup. The Lady Storm enjoyed a first-round bye after winning their district.
The first half featured tons of defense by both teams and ACPA held the halftime lead. The Lady Storm offense broke through in the second half and even though CA made it a game late, ACPA held on for the 33-26 win, securing the area title.
ACPA opened with the 5-1 lead, along with a three-pointer by Haley Gaytan. Christ Academy tied it at 5-5, but Chloe Wright’s basket gave the Lady Storm the 7-5 lead after the first quarter.
With the game knotted at 9-9 with 4:50 until halftime, Wright put in a basket in order for the Lady Storm to lead 11-9. It was 14-9 ACPA when Kaci Wallace ignited the home crowd with her three-pointer at one minute and that was the score at halftime.
Zabella Fuller and Wallace each had a basket out of the break for the 18-9 lead.
At 18-11, Fuller drained a three-pointer and Gaytan put in a basket as ACPA had their largest lead yet at 23-11.
Christ Academy trailed 23-14 with 30 seconds in the third, but Wallace banked a three-pointer at the buzzer and ACPA led 26-14 going into the last eight minutes.
Wright made it 28-14 before CA went on a 9-0 run and cut it to 30-23 with 3:03 left to play.
The Lady Storm closed the game with a 5-3 stretch and clinched the area championship with a 33-26 victory.
ACPA (9-10) advances to the third round to face Trinity Longview on Saturday, with the location to be determined.
