The Henderson County area was well represented on the 14-4A All-District softball team released by the district coaches.
The Athens Lady Hornets had 10 selections, Mabank had eight selections and Brownsboro had seven selections.
Brownsboro sophomore Kennedy Chastant was named Catcher of the Year, while Mabank sophomore Baylee Sales was named the Pitcher of the Year.
For Athens, they were led by first-team members in seniors Abby Garcia and Jill Calkins in the infield. Junior Christina Wolverton was named first-team outfielder.
Second team honors went to junior pitcher Brooklyn Cook, sophomore infielder Kayleigh Woods, senior infielder Karlie Cook and senior outfielder Cae Cae Sneed.
Seniors Aspen Odom, McKenzie Hair and Alexa Wilcoxson were named to the honorable mention team.
Mabank junior catcher Payten Nolen was named to the first team, along with junior infielder Carlee Cline and senior outfielder Kallie Beasley. Senior infielder Hannah Hanes was named to the second team, while senior Mackenzie Morgan, junior Ashlyn Liles and sophomore Hailey Ledbetter were named honorable mention.
Brownsboro junior pitcher Emma Barrentine was named to the first team along with sophomore infielder Camille Bowman and sophomore outfielder Trinity Hawkins.
Junior Lindsey Bersano was named to the second team along with senior utility and designated player Mary Boles. Senior Gracie Hawkins was named to the honorable mention team.
Below is the 14-4A All-District softball team along with the academic all-district team for Henderson County.
MVP – Skyler Savage, Sr., Van.
Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Reid, Sr., Canton.
Defensive Player of the Year – Lottie Adams, Sr., Canton
Newcomer of the Year – Landry Jones, Fr., Van.
Pitcher of the Year – Baylee Sales, Soph., Mabank.
Catcher of the Year – Kennedy Chastant, Soph., Brownsboro.
Coach of the Year – Cassie Crabtree, Van.
First Team
Pitcher: Emma Barrentine, Jr., Brownsboro.
Catcher: Payten Nolen, Jr., Mabank.
Infield: Camille Bowman, Soph., Brownsboro; Katrina Morphus, Fr., Canton; Carlee Cline, Jr., Mabank; Abby Garcia, Sr., Athens; Jill Calkins, Sr., Athens; Brenay Spencer, Soph., Wills Point.
Utility/DP: Raeleigh Strickland, Jr., Canton.
Outfield: Kallie Beasley, Sr., Mabank; Maci Jones, Jr., Van; Christina Wolverton, Jr., Athens; Trinity Hawkins, Soph., Brownsboro; Kaitlin Hall, Sr., Canton.
Second Team
Pitcher: Brooklyn Cook, Jr., Athens.
Catcher: Abby Shaw, Sr., Van.
Infield: Hannah Hanes, Sr., Mabank; Taylor Dyess, Jr., Wills Point; Hallee Johnson, Jr., Van; Kayleigh Woods, Soph., Athens; Jacey Pride, Jr., Canton; Karlie Cook, Sr., Athens.
Outfield: Cae Cae Sneed, Sr., Athens; Lindsey Bersano, Jr., Brownsboro; Kelsi Luce, Sr., Canton; Tori Robinson, Jr., Canton; Ava Hopson, Fr., Van.
Utility/DP: Mary Boles, Sr., Brownsboro.
Honorable Mention
Van – Kaitlyn Johnson, Tristyn Stanford, Ryleigh Coffelt. Avery Killough.
Mabank – Mackenzie Morgan, Ashlyn Liles, Hailey Ledbetter.
Brownsboro – Gracie Hawkins.
Athens – Aspen Odom, McKenzie Hair, Alexa Wilcoxson.
Canton – Jaycee Bullard, Chelsea Chitty.
Academic All-District
Brownsboro – Emma Barrentine, Lindsey Bersano, Caylor Blackmon, Camille Bowman, Mary Boles, Kennedy Chastant, Gracie Hawkins, Trinity Hawkins, Haley Lee, Alyssa Taylor, Sydney West.
Mabank – Katy Brock, Pesley Green, Baylee Sales, Mackenzie Morgan.
Athens – Karlie Cook, Abigail Garcia, McKenzie Hair, Aspen Odom, Cae Cae Sneed, Alexa Wilcoxson, Isabella Rodriguez, Kayleigh Woods.
