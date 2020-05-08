The annual Cardinal Football Youth Skills Football Camp has been postponed.
Originally scheduled the week of June 1, the event has for the time being fallen victim to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
"We've had a number of inquiries about it," said TVCC head coach Sherard Poteete. "We are not canceling it at this point, just postponing.
"We will continue to monitor things in June and if the situation improves and allows, we will possibly hold the camp in July."
