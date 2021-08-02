The 2021-22 hunting seasons are just around the corner and the San Antonio-based Texas Trophy Hunters Association is throwing a trio of parties in the coming weeks to set the mood.
Hunting is a huge deal in Texas. And so is the Texas Trophy Hunters Association’s Hunters Extravaganza.
Billed as the “Granddaddy of all Hunting Shows,” the Hunters Extravaganza has been held annually for more than two decades to create a buzz before hunting season, while offering industry vendors a grand opportunity to set up camp and showcase their newest products.
Think of it like one stop shopping where attendees can see the latest and greatest in camo, blinds, feeders, ATVs, optics, game calls and visit with some of the world’s premier hunting guides and outfitters — all under one roof.
After last year’s events were cancelled due to COVID-19, TTHA is back on track with a 2021 schedule that includes three-day shows in Houston (Aug. 6-8, NRG Center), Fort Worth (Aug. 13-15, Fort Worth Convention Center) and San Antonio (Aug. 20-22, Freeman Expo Hall.)
Each event also will feature seminars, 3D archery tournaments, big buck contests, Gator Country shows, Joe Martin’s Snakes of Texas performances and more. Deer competitions are open for bucks harvested during the 2019-20 season by TTHA members.
Tickets are $12 one day for adults and $5 for youths ages 5-12. Adult passes for three days, $15. Additional fees for parking. Tickets are available online, ttha.com.
Emergency spotted seatrout regs extended
Citing evident declines in spotted sea trout populations along the Upper and Lower Laguna Madre bay systems, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is extending emergency spotted seatrout regulations in the Laguna Madre for an additional 60 days.
The temporary regulation changes were originally implemented last February for the Upper and Lower Laguna Madre bay systems after a major freeze event killed nearly 4 million fish. TPWD says non-recreational species contributed to 91 percent of the total mortality. Recreationally important game species accounted for the remaining 9 percent, nearly half of which were spotted seatrout.
The 60-day extension began July 30 and runs through Sept. 27. The regs include:
* A three fish bag limit
* 17 inch minimum size limit
* 23 inch maximum size limit
* No fish over 23 inches may be retained
TPWD made the changes to reduce harvest pressure on mature fish during the summer spawning season and to accelerate population recovery.
According to a recent TPWD report, data from spring gill net surveys indicate a drop in spotted seatrout numbers in several Texas bays. Gill net data from the Upper and Lower Laguna Madres reflect catch rates approximately 30 percent lower than the 10-year average. Catch rates in the Matagorda and San Antonio Bay systems were about 40 percent lower than the 10-year average.
The TPW Commission will be given an update on the freeze impacts in a briefing during its Aug. 25-26 public meeting.
The impacted areas include south of the John F. Kennedy Causeway near Corpus Christi (including the adjacent beachfronts from Packery Channel) to the Brownsville Ship Channel on the bay side and to the Rio Grande River on the gulf side of South Padre Island.
Interestingly, gill net data for Aransas, Galveston, and Sabine Lake showed catch rates at or near the 10-year average. Catch rates around Corpus Christi actually showed an increase for 2021, the report says.
