Are you a high school football player looking for a chance to play at the next level?
Here's a chance to catch the attention of the coaching staff at Trinity Valley Community College.
The annual Cardinal Football Combine, designed to give seniors an opportunity to be a part of the recruiting process, is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 12.
The combine is schedule to begin at noon with the registration process at the Cardinal field house. The event will then move to Bruce Field at 1:30 p.m. for drills and testing.
The cost of the combine is $25, due at the time of registration.
For more information, contact the football staff at 903-670-2628.
