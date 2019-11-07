8th Grade Maroon Team
The Athens Middle School eigth grade maroon Hornets suffered their only defeat of the season last Thursday in Mabank. On a night where the Hornets turned the ball over four times, the Panthers defeated the Hornets 28-14.
Even with the loss, there were bright spots on both sides of the ball. The offense moved the ball up and down the field all night behind the offensive line and the efforts of Gage Friedrich, Jaxon Stiles, and Jorian Ray. The very untimely turnovers did not allow the Hornets to capitalize on the offensive production.
Although the defense gave up 28 points, they held strong on multiple occasions.
In spite of the four big plays by the Panthers, the Hornet defense once again showed up to play.
This matchup with the Panthers was only the third time this season the Hornet defense has given up double digits on the scoreboard.
8th Grade White Team
Athens’ eighth grade white team fell in the matchup against the Mabank Panthers Thursday night 24-8. With this loss the Hornets move to 5-1-1 on the season.
The offense was led by Cesar Ornelas under center. He was able to connect with multiple receivers going 6 for 10 with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
D’Alessando Soto was the primary target in this one with 4 catches on 6 targets and 1 touchdown. Soto made multiple good grabs including one in traffic on fourth down to keep their scoring drive alive.
The Hornets look to bounce back tonight in their finale to the Crandall Pirates.
