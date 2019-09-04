On Saturday, Athens Middle School’s cross country team kicked off their 2019 campaign in a two-mile run.
Representing the 8th grade was Jose Barcenas, Kevin Cerillo, Jose Vazquez, Mia Leon and Addison Maytubby.
From 7th grade, it was Jaden Delgado, Ian Hudnall, Derek Inestroza, Dominik Molloy, Eduardo Ryiz, Kira Godino, Ashley Leon and Kimberly Velazquez.
All of them represented the city with the highest level of Hornet pride, even though none of them finished in the top ten.
Inestroza finished atop the boys’ group in 12th place with a time of 14:34.
For the girls, it was Leon finishing in 13th place with 19:17.
