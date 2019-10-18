On Tuesday, Athens Middle School cross country participated in the district cross country meet in Canton. The event was a two mile run. Representing the eighth grade class were Jose Barcenas, Kevin Cerrillo, Jose Vazquez, Trinidad Garcia, Mia Leon, Addison Maytubby and Daniela Rubakaba. From the seventh grade class were Jesus Escobedo, Jaden Delgado, Dererek Inestroza, Dominik Molloy, Eduardo Ruiz, Kira Godino and Ashley Leon. All of the AMS students represented the Athens community with the highest level of HORNET PRIDE! Keven Cerrillo placed 3rd in district and received his third consecutive middle school medal of the season. While Kira Godino placed highest for the girls in with a time of 18:32.
