SUPERLATIVES
Players of the Year — Taylor Stiles (senior, Athens) and Drew Neighbors (junior, Mabank).
Offensive Player of the Year — Christen Downey (senior, Brownsboro).
Defensive Player of the Year — Ella Taylor (junior, Eustace).
Newcomers of the Year — Sam Fiore (junior, Mabank) and Emma Bell (freshman, Eustace).
FIRST TEAM
Athens — Taylor Stiles (senior) and Abigail Garcia (junior)
Brownsboro — Alexis Rumbo (senior), Allie Cooper (sophomore) and Christen Downey (senior)
Cross Roads — Harley Bennett (senior), Natalie Fulton (junior) and Hannah Latham (senior)
Eustace — Maggie Groom (senior), Ella Taylor (junior), Rubi Bailey (junior), Emma Bell (freshman) and Georgia Utz (junior)
Mabank — Lexi Winkelvoss (junior), Brooke Smith (senior), Sam Fiore (junior), Landi Ross (junior) and Drew Neighbors (junior)
Trinidad — Eryn Airheart (senior), Cassandra Patch (senior) and Rebecca Ellison (senior)
SECOND TEAM
Athens — Josie Godwin (sophomore), Jadyn Greenlee (sophomore) and Kyra Dawson (junior)
Cross Roads — Brooke Lawrence (sophomore)
Eustace — Havynn Mahaffey (junior)
Mabank — Olivia Sullivan (senior) and Laura Dyer (senior)
Trinidad — Trayli Smith (sophomore)
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Athens — Sydney Briggs (senior) and Jadyn Harris (senior)
Cross Roads — Lainey Trammell (senior), Anna Cook (sophomore) and Allie Williams (sophomore)
Eustace — Alyssa Lane (junior)
