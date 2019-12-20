Volleyball

SUPERLATIVES

Players of the Year — Taylor Stiles (senior, Athens) and Drew Neighbors (junior, Mabank).

Offensive Player of the Year — Christen Downey (senior, Brownsboro).

Defensive Player of the Year — Ella Taylor (junior, Eustace).

Newcomers of the Year — Sam Fiore (junior, Mabank) and Emma Bell (freshman, Eustace).

FIRST TEAM

Athens — Taylor Stiles (senior) and Abigail Garcia (junior)

Brownsboro — Alexis Rumbo (senior), Allie Cooper (sophomore) and Christen Downey (senior)

Cross Roads — Harley Bennett (senior), Natalie Fulton (junior) and Hannah Latham (senior)

Eustace — Maggie Groom (senior), Ella Taylor (junior), Rubi Bailey (junior), Emma Bell (freshman) and Georgia Utz (junior)

Mabank — Lexi Winkelvoss (junior), Brooke Smith (senior), Sam Fiore (junior), Landi Ross (junior) and Drew Neighbors (junior)

Trinidad — Eryn Airheart (senior), Cassandra Patch (senior) and Rebecca Ellison (senior)

SECOND TEAM

Athens — Josie Godwin (sophomore), Jadyn Greenlee (sophomore) and Kyra Dawson (junior)

Cross Roads — Brooke Lawrence (sophomore)

Eustace — Havynn Mahaffey (junior)

Mabank — Olivia Sullivan (senior) and Laura Dyer (senior)

Trinidad — Trayli Smith (sophomore)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Athens — Sydney Briggs (senior) and Jadyn Harris (senior)

Cross Roads — Lainey Trammell (senior), Anna Cook (sophomore) and Allie Williams (sophomore)

Eustace — Alyssa Lane (junior)

