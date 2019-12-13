SUPERLATIVES
Players of the Year — Taylor Stiles (senior, Athens) and Drew Neighbors (junior, Mabank).
For the Lady Hornets, Stiles had no shortage of accolades this year, garnering First Team All-District, Academic All-District, THSCA First Team All-State Academic and TGCA All-State honors. In district play, she served 90% with nine aces, 45 kills, two blocks, 113 serves, ten assists and 62 digs.
Neighbors, the 14-4A All-District Offensive Player, served 97% for the Lady Panthers along with 132 points, 13 aces and 221 kills. In sets, she averaged 3.2 passes, 3.5 digs with 302 on the year, 3.9 kills and 1.5 blocks.
Offensive Player of the Year — Christen Downey (senior, Brownsboro).
Downey was First Team All-District in 13-4A this year and the Offensive MVP in 2018. This season, she put up 317 kills, 51 aces and 161 blocks.
Defensive Player of the Year — Ella Taylor (junior, Eustace).
As a captain for the Lady Bulldogs, Taylor started every game this season at libero and picked up a total of 269 digs.
Newcomers of the Year — Sam Fiore (junior, Mabank) and Emma Bell (freshman, Eustace).
This was the first season of varsity play for Fiore and she made the most of it, garnering a spot on the 14-4A All-District Second Team. She served 92%, scored 125 points with 10 aces and 205 kills. In sets, she averaged 2.8 passes, 3.1 digs per 295 digs and two blocks.
Bell started every game for the Lady Bulldogs and made big contributions to the team's second place finish. She put up 33 service aces, 179 digs and 76 kills.
FIRST TEAM
Athens — Taylor Stiles (senior) and Abigail Garcia (junior)
Brownsboro — Alexis Rumbo (senior), Allie Cooper (sophomore) and Christen Downey (senior)
Cross Roads — Harley Bennett (senior) and Hannah Latham (senior)
Eustace — Maggie Groom (senior), Ella Taylor (junior) and Georgia Utz (junior)
Mabank — Lexi Winkelvoss (junior), Brooke Smith (senior), Sam Fiore (junior) and Drew Neighbors (junior)
Trinidad — Eryn Airheart (senior), Cassandra Patch (senior) and Rebecca Ellison (senior)
SECOND TEAM
Athens — Josie Godwin (sophomore), Jadyn Greenlee (sophomore) and Kyra Dawson (junior)
Cross Roads — Brooke Lawrence (sophomore)
Eustace — Havynn Mahaffey (junior)
Mabank — Olivia Sullivan (senior) and Laura Dyer (senior)
Trinidad — Trayli Smith (sophomore)
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Athens — Sydney Briggs (senior) and Jadyn Harris (senior)
Cross Roads — Lainey Trammell (senior), Anna Cook (sophomore) and Allie Williams (sophomore)
Eustace — Alyssa Lane (junior)
