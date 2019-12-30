SUPERLATIVES
Coach of the Year — Jamie Driskell (Malakoff)
Co-MVP’s — Keevie Rose (Malakoff) and Nathan Sims (Athens)
Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Dedric Davis (Malakoff) and Jerquindon Taylor (Athens)
Defensive Player of the Year — Colby Rush (Malakoff)
Co-Sophomores of the Year — Caleb Goforth (Mabank) and Ja’Tavien Session (Brownsboro)
FIRST TEAM
Athens — Garrett Hayes (senior), Jerquindon Taylor (senior), Nathan Sims (junior), Chase Friedrich (senior), Hunter Martin (senior) and Cedric Lowe (junior)
Brownsboro — Cole Williams (senior)
Cross Roads — Alex Marston (senior), Kaden Mattingly (senior), Hunter McDonald (senior) and John Castillo (senior)
Mabank — Jacob McCray (senior), Devyn Gibbs (senior), Landry Johnson (junior) and Bodie Rowe (senior)
Kemp — Ethyn Irvin (senior) and Trent McBride (junior)
Malakoff — Keevie Rose (senior), Dedric Davis (senior), Colby Rush (senior), Zamir Ruiz (junior), Darion Peace (junior), Andreas Garrett (senior), Hector Romero (senior), Iverson Sparks (senior), Dylan Stearman (senior), Kannon Hurd (senior) and Cabien Trimble (senior)
SECOND TEAM
Athens — Rowdy Godwin (senior), Jaylynn Gualdarama (senior) and Derek Killingsworth (junior)
Cross Roads — Eli Wilson (senior) and Ethan Martin (junior)
Mabank — Caleb Goforth (sophomore), Dylan Case (junior) and Stevie Montgomery (junior)
Kemp — Grayson Craine (senior), Wilmer Melgar (sophomore) and Gabe Jarvis (junior)
Malakoff — Riggin Smith (junior), Nathan Jones (junior), Broderick Killingsworth (senior), Javion Hornbuckle (senior) and Jay Moseley (junior)
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Athens — Klayton House (senior), Caleb Bennett (junior), Juan Marron (senior) and Blake Forney (senior)
Cross Roads — Matthew “Blain” Hendry (senior) and Solomon Brown (sophomore)
Mabank — Dakota Shaw (senior), Gavin Scrimshire (senior) and Cody Pruett (senior)
Kemp — Blake Welch (junior)
