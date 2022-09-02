Texas A&M seems to have the pieces in place for a big season in 2022, maybe even a run at a division championship.
I know you can usually pencil in Alabama for that distinction, but an 8-4 Aggie team took them down last year and nothing fuels expectations like success. Coach Jimbo Fisher has kept A&M on the sports pages in the off season with his comments and more importantly, a No. 1 in the nation recruiting class.
So, could this be the season the Aggies put it all together and have the rest of the SEC West looking up in the standings at the men of Kyle?
On Saturday, A&M opens against the Sam Houston Sate Bearkats, certainly one of the most respected smaller schools, but decidedly mismatched against the powerful Aggies. After that another smaller program that can be pesky when the spotlight is on, Appalacian State, comes to Kyle Field. The following two weeks will be good tests of the Aggies’ progress as they Host Miami and Arkansas.
Then comes the trip to Alabama. Coach Nick Saban may have Oct. 8 circled on his calendar. An elephant never forgets.
With Texas off the schedule for the past decade, the Aggies have developed a pretty heated rivalry with LSU, a school that can usually match A&M in talent and fan fervor. The Tigers have to visit Kyle field on Nov. 26, and if all goes well there could be a lot on the line for A&M entering that one.
Looking at the Aggie 2022 roster, as usual, the talent runs deep.
Hanes King, who was bit by the injury bug in A&M’s second game of the season against Colorado last season, returns to run the show on offense. King was 22-35 with three interceptions and two touchdowns before bowing out. With King gone, interceptions and low red zone efficiency plagued the Aggies, with 13 total picks thrown and only 22 red zone touchdowns in 43 tries.
Running back Devon Achane figures to replace Isaiah Spiller as the bell cow of the ground game. His seven yards per carry led the SEC last year.
A&M, unlike their friends in Austin, tend to bring in the biggest and best on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s why the were able to stand toe to toe with Alabama last year, winning 41-38.
So there is plenty of reason to be optimistic heading into the new season. A&M’s problem is the same as it’s been for the past few years. The SEC west is usually loaded. Alabama has a No. 1 pre-season ranking. Ole Miss, can score with the best of them. Arkansas won 9 games last year and shut down the Aggies 20-10. LSU has a new coach, Brian Kelley, and recruits the state of Louisiana well while stealing a few out of the Aggies back yard.
Kyle Field will be packed each Saturday and their noise level continues to make it one of the toughest spots to play in the NCAA. Texas A&M ranked fourth in the nation in attendance for it’s home games in 2021 with 98,407 per-game.
Fisher was brought in as A&M coach after Kevin Sumlin failed to bring them a title. He makes $9 million per year, so expectations are high. Many think his 34-14 record at A&M is not quite the return on investment the Aggies had expected. Maybe this is the year. Check back after they visit Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.