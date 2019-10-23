Ever since their founding, Athens Christian Prep Academy has been providing excellence for students in the classroom, as well as some success on the fields and hardwood for the athletes.
On Monday, the ACPA Storm had four cross country representatives in the TAPPS state meet at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.
In the 5,000 meter race for the boys, out of 123 racers, Coleman Hofker placed 93rd with a time of 23:58.9 and Braydon Keith placed 109th with a time of 25:45.
In the girls’ race, which was two miles, the Storm had two top 20 finishes as Abigail Morris finished in fourth with a time of 14:31.5 and Haley Gaytan finished 17th with a time of 15:56.7.
Meanwhile, the volleyball team clinched a trip to the TAPPS state playoffs, which begin with the bi-district matches on Saturday.
