Eighth grader Bear Fisher has been Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s lone cross country runner this year but that hasn’t slowed him down one bit and his tenacity has made him the most decorated cross country runner at ACPA since 2019.
Although ACPA has a full roster in other athletic areas, a cross country team just did not make it this year. However Fisher, his father, and coach, Caitlinn Holt, still practiced every day at 6:15 a.m. and his dedication paid off as he earned medals in every race he competed in this season.
Fisher started training this summer with the running club called “We Run Tyler” coached by RJ Cowan. Cowan wrote all of Fisher's programming and has helped him this season.
“Bear is a very driven athlete who works hard at every practice and has given his all at every meet,” Holt said. “Running definitely isn't an easy sport and it takes a special kind of mindset to do and thrive in. Bear made it look easy!”
Over the weekend, Fisher came in second place in the Texas Middle School Cross Country State Championship at the Brook Hill School in Bullard. Fisher ran his personal best time of 12:20 just coming in behind Caden Cummings from Bullard ISD.
He began the year in August with a fifth place finish at the Union Grove Junior High meet with a time of 12:27. The following week he placed 14th with a time of 13:51 out of 162 runners from 30 schools.
Fisher began September with a first place finish in the junior high division of the Whitehouse Cross Country meet. At the Sept. 10 Canton Running Eagles Invitational, Fisher placed seventh out of a total of 113 runners.
Another first place finish occurred at the LaPoynor Cross Country meet in mid-September. Later in September, ACPA was the only private school entered in the Eustace race in which Fisher finished sixth out of 139 runners and at the Tyler Legacy Invitational, Fisher placed 22nd out of 297 runners at the beginning of October.
Fisher will be competing in basketball and track with ACPA this year and plans to continue running cross country next year.
