After many years of not having a squad, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s cheer team has grown exponentially over the last year of its return and now has 21 cheerleaders. Last year, the school boasted one squad and for the 22-23 year, they will have a Junior Varsity and Varsity squad.
Both squads attended the Fellowship of Christian Cheerleaders camp last week at Dallas Baptist University and the Varsity squad won first place in their routine and the Junior Varsity squad won third for their routine. These placings provided both teams a bid to nationals in Orlando.
ACPA’s squad was also awarded the Achievement Award for how hard they worked and how well they progressed over the week. Coach Bliss Nelson said this award is what she is most proud of as the girls have grown in not only technique, but personality and confidence.
“We were also complimented by so many others about the character and love for one another and others that our teams showed throughout the week,” Nelson said. “We have a great group of girls and parents and are so very thankful!”
