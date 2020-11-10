Athens Christian Preparatory Academy has released the All-District team for fall soccer and volleyball this week.
In the soccer District 2, ACPA had eight players named to the team led by first team members senior Bryer Wood at goalie and junior midfielder Kaci Wallace.
Junior Anthony Mansfield was named to the offensive second team, while junior Luke Graham was named to the defensive second team.
Honorable mention selections went to freshman Charlie Gaytan (offense), freshman Mitchell Koerth (midfield), senior Annabelle Clarke (defense) and junior Drew Dingler (defense).
In District 4A volleyball, ACPA had five players named to the all-district team.
First team members are seniors Emma Farber and Zoe Koerth, second team members are senior Emma Sowers and senior Mayriah Graham and sophomore Marilee Marholz was named honorable mention.
ACPA basketball opens year Friday in Dallas
The Athens Christian Preparatory Academy Lady Storm and Storm begin their seasons Friday when they will take part in the Drive Nation Tip Off Classic in Dallas. The tournament features the top 1A-3A private schools in Texas.
The No. 5 ranked Lady Storm will get a huge test to start as they play last season's TAPPS 1A State Champions and currently ranked No. 1, San Antonio Legacy Christian Lady Rams. Game time is 3 p.m. at Drive Nation.
The Storm will also play at 3 p.m. vs. Summit International Prep out of Cedar Hill. Both teams play again at 5 p.m. vs. Arlington-Newman International with bracket play on Saturday.
