21-1A All-District Team
SUPERLATIVES
MVP — Kacie Kimbrough (Neches)
MVP Setter — Emily Hill (Neches)
MVP Server — Kourtney Mannix (Neches)
MVP Blocker — Eryn Airheart (Trinidad)
MVP Hitter — Lexi Rogers (Neches)
Defensive Player — Nayeli Quistian (Neches)
Newcomer of the Year — Emily Docteur (Neches)
Utility Player of the Year — Neci Keefer (Oakwood)
Coach of the Year — Morgan Roberson (Neches)
FIRST TEAM
Neches — Reagan Hill and Mallory Main
Trinidad — Cassie Patch, Lana Stovall and Rebecca Ellison
Oakwood — Kaeley Bean and Masa Youngblood
SECOND TEAM
Trinidad — Ashlee Stevenson, Kellie Airheart and Trayli Smith
Oakwood — Avery Hardin and Shaylin Keefer
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Neches — Madison Catchot
Trinidad — Samantha Sims
Oakwood — Lillie Flores, Hannah Pettiette and Graci Belle Pettiette
21-2A All-District Team
SUPERLATIVES
MVP’s — Teria Jones (Grapeland) and Megan Kelley (Cayuga)
MVP Setter — Claire Drinkard (Cayuga)
MVP Server — Kenya Woods (Grapeland)
MVP Blocker — Alexius McAdams (Kerens)
MVP Hitter — Hannah Latham (Cross Roads)
Defensive Players — Briley Shaw (Cayuga) and Keaundra Harris (Grapeland)
Newcomers of the Year — Camille Robinson (Cayuga) and Elysia Morgan (Kerens)
Utility Player of the Year — Harley Bennett (Cross Roads)
Coaches of the Year — Shundrae Butler (Grapeland) and Magen Humphreys (Cayuga)
FIRST TEAM
Kerens — Reece Wright, Kaylee Reed and Madison Parks
Cayuga — Dani Mingus, Baylee Bennett and Grace Gotcher
Cross Roads — Natalie Fulton
Grapeland — Tatiyana Bowie, Cheney Boyd and Madilyn McComb
Latexo — Jamie Welch
SECOND TEAM
Kerens — Emilee Burleson, Aniya Lawrence and Kenadee Lynch
Cross Roads — Brooke Lawrence and Lainey Trammell
Cayuga — Aerin Thompson
Latexo — Kyndall Sulewski
Grapeland — Aeriannia Granderson, Kaylee Francis and Jamiyah Bowie
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Kerens — Abbigail Holt and Isabel Orta
Latexo — Madison Catoe
Grapeland — Cadie Belle Currie, Kori Mizell and Lila Munoz
Cayuga — Riley Humphreys and Shakayla Davis
Cross Roads — Anna Cook, Allie Williams and Preslie Penix
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Cross Roads — Harley Bennett, Lainey Trammell, Brooke Lawrence, Hannah Latham, Preslie Penix, Anna Cook and Allie Williams
Grapeland — Tatiyanna Bowie, Cheney Boyd, Cadie Currie, Kaylee Francis and Keaundra Harris
