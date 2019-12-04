Volleyball

21-1A All-District Team

SUPERLATIVES

MVP — Kacie Kimbrough (Neches)

MVP Setter — Emily Hill (Neches)

MVP Server — Kourtney Mannix (Neches)

MVP Blocker — Eryn Airheart (Trinidad)

MVP Hitter — Lexi Rogers (Neches)

Defensive Player — Nayeli Quistian (Neches)

Newcomer of the Year — Emily Docteur (Neches)

Utility Player of the Year — Neci Keefer (Oakwood)

Coach of the Year — Morgan Roberson (Neches)

FIRST TEAM

Neches — Reagan Hill and Mallory Main

Trinidad — Cassie Patch,  Lana Stovall and Rebecca Ellison

Oakwood — Kaeley Bean and Masa Youngblood

SECOND TEAM

Trinidad — Ashlee Stevenson, Kellie Airheart and Trayli Smith

Oakwood — Avery Hardin and Shaylin Keefer

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Neches — Madison Catchot

Trinidad — Samantha Sims

Oakwood — Lillie Flores, Hannah Pettiette and Graci Belle Pettiette

21-2A All-District Team

SUPERLATIVES

MVP’s — Teria Jones (Grapeland) and Megan Kelley (Cayuga)

MVP Setter — Claire Drinkard (Cayuga)

MVP Server — Kenya Woods (Grapeland)

MVP Blocker — Alexius McAdams (Kerens)

MVP Hitter — Hannah Latham (Cross Roads)

Defensive Players — Briley Shaw (Cayuga) and Keaundra Harris (Grapeland)

Newcomers of the Year — Camille Robinson (Cayuga) and Elysia Morgan (Kerens)

Utility Player of the Year — Harley Bennett (Cross Roads)

Coaches of the Year — Shundrae Butler (Grapeland) and Magen Humphreys (Cayuga)

FIRST TEAM

Kerens — Reece Wright,  Kaylee Reed and Madison Parks

Cayuga — Dani Mingus, Baylee Bennett and Grace Gotcher

Cross Roads — Natalie Fulton

Grapeland — Tatiyana Bowie, Cheney Boyd and Madilyn McComb

Latexo — Jamie Welch

SECOND TEAM

Kerens —  Emilee Burleson, Aniya Lawrence and Kenadee Lynch

Cross Roads — Brooke Lawrence and Lainey Trammell

Cayuga — Aerin Thompson

Latexo — Kyndall Sulewski

Grapeland — Aeriannia Granderson, Kaylee Francis and Jamiyah Bowie

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Kerens — Abbigail Holt and Isabel Orta

Latexo — Madison Catoe

Grapeland — Cadie Belle Currie, Kori Mizell and Lila Munoz

Cayuga — Riley Humphreys and Shakayla Davis

Cross Roads — Anna Cook, Allie Williams and Preslie Penix

ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Cross Roads — Harley Bennett, Lainey Trammell, Brooke Lawrence, Hannah Latham, Preslie Penix, Anna Cook and Allie Williams

Grapeland — Tatiyanna Bowie, Cheney Boyd, Cadie Currie, Kaylee Francis and Keaundra Harris

