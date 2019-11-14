Volleyball

SUPERLATIVES

MVP — Kristin Bishop, Scurry-Rosser

Offensive POY — Rubi Bailey, Eustace

Defensive POY — Joey White, Malakoff

Blocker of the Year — Lilly Hanna, Mildred

Hitter of the Year — Hannah Mote, Scurry-Rosser

Server of the Year — Hannah Word (S-R), Jaci Spiva (Malakoff), Mason Ivie (Mildred)

Setter of the Year — Abby Huitt (Mildred)

Newcomer of the Year —  Addie Wittram, Malakoff

Coach of the Year — Taryn Mitchell, Scurry-Rosser

FIRST TEAM

Kayte Walker, Malakoff

Nikki Turner, Mildred

Allie Bruton, Palmer

Emma Bell, Eustace

Maggie Groom, Eustace

Becca Jestis, Scurry-Rosser

Jillian Tillett, Scurry-Rosser

SECOND TEAM

Macy Maxwell, Palmer

Kylee Ivey, Blooming Grove

Ella Taylor, Eustace

Georgia Utz, Eustace

Chloe Woods, Kemp

Kenli Dalton, Mildred

Amy Adamson, Mildred

Jesseka De La Rosa, Rice

Olivia Smith, Rice

Chloe Sims, Scurry-Rosser

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Abigail Joyner, Scurry-Rosser

Ryley Taylor, Scurry-Rosser

Martha Cruz, Malakoff

Kinleigh Dalrymple, Malakoff

Josie Driskell, Malakoff

Bailey Burks, Mildred

Landry Fleming, Mildred

Julianna Warren, Kemp

Makenzie Marusak, Palmer

Alexa Pelerose, Palmer

Cierra Chapman, Palmer

Genesis Mendez, Rice

Jonisa Espinosa, Rice

Hannah Harwell, Rice

Kelly Montgomery, Rice

Lexi Davis, Rice

Alyssa Lane, Eustace

Havynn Mahaffey, Eustace

Kierra Abrahamson, Eustace

Claire Kirk, Blooming Grove

Madison Peterson, Blooming Grove

Tory Cox, Blooming Grove

MyKayla Adkins, Blooming Grove

ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Blooming Grove — Kinley Barham, Madison Peterson, Audrey Grant, Claire Kirk, Tori Cox, Olivia Zapata, MyKayla Adkins, Kylee Ivey, Kamryn Brown, Emma Haden and Mason Williams

Eustace — Emma Bell, Ella Taylor, Cloie Ahrens, Rubi Bailey, Maggie Groom, Georgia Utz, Brooke McCord, Havynn Mahaffey, Samaria Cofer, Kierra Abrahamson and Gracey Pitchford

Mildred — Amy Adamson, Kenli Dalton, Payton Dickerson, Landry Fleming, Mason Ivie, Bailey Burks, Hannah Middleton, Haley Creagor, Lilly Hanna, Makenzie Holcomb, Abby Huitt, Kyleigh Middleton and Nikki Turner

Malakoff —Martha Cruz, Kelsea Boles, Joey White, Addison Wittram, Alliyah Coleman, Kayte Walker, Tatum Pugh, Kinleigh Dalyrmple and Josie Driskell

Palmer — Makenzie Marusak, Allie Bruton, Morgan Zabojnik, Emma Jones and Cierra Chapman

Scurry-Rosser — Kristin Bishop, Becca Jestis, Hannah Mote, Hannah Word and Emily Story

