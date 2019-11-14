SUPERLATIVES
MVP — Kristin Bishop, Scurry-Rosser
Offensive POY — Rubi Bailey, Eustace
Defensive POY — Joey White, Malakoff
Blocker of the Year — Lilly Hanna, Mildred
Hitter of the Year — Hannah Mote, Scurry-Rosser
Server of the Year — Hannah Word (S-R), Jaci Spiva (Malakoff), Mason Ivie (Mildred)
Setter of the Year — Abby Huitt (Mildred)
Newcomer of the Year — Addie Wittram, Malakoff
Coach of the Year — Taryn Mitchell, Scurry-Rosser
FIRST TEAM
Kayte Walker, Malakoff
Nikki Turner, Mildred
Allie Bruton, Palmer
Emma Bell, Eustace
Maggie Groom, Eustace
Becca Jestis, Scurry-Rosser
Jillian Tillett, Scurry-Rosser
SECOND TEAM
Macy Maxwell, Palmer
Kylee Ivey, Blooming Grove
Ella Taylor, Eustace
Georgia Utz, Eustace
Chloe Woods, Kemp
Kenli Dalton, Mildred
Amy Adamson, Mildred
Jesseka De La Rosa, Rice
Olivia Smith, Rice
Chloe Sims, Scurry-Rosser
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Abigail Joyner, Scurry-Rosser
Ryley Taylor, Scurry-Rosser
Martha Cruz, Malakoff
Kinleigh Dalrymple, Malakoff
Josie Driskell, Malakoff
Bailey Burks, Mildred
Landry Fleming, Mildred
Julianna Warren, Kemp
Makenzie Marusak, Palmer
Alexa Pelerose, Palmer
Cierra Chapman, Palmer
Genesis Mendez, Rice
Jonisa Espinosa, Rice
Hannah Harwell, Rice
Kelly Montgomery, Rice
Lexi Davis, Rice
Alyssa Lane, Eustace
Havynn Mahaffey, Eustace
Kierra Abrahamson, Eustace
Claire Kirk, Blooming Grove
Madison Peterson, Blooming Grove
Tory Cox, Blooming Grove
MyKayla Adkins, Blooming Grove
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Blooming Grove — Kinley Barham, Madison Peterson, Audrey Grant, Claire Kirk, Tori Cox, Olivia Zapata, MyKayla Adkins, Kylee Ivey, Kamryn Brown, Emma Haden and Mason Williams
Eustace — Emma Bell, Ella Taylor, Cloie Ahrens, Rubi Bailey, Maggie Groom, Georgia Utz, Brooke McCord, Havynn Mahaffey, Samaria Cofer, Kierra Abrahamson and Gracey Pitchford
Mildred — Amy Adamson, Kenli Dalton, Payton Dickerson, Landry Fleming, Mason Ivie, Bailey Burks, Hannah Middleton, Haley Creagor, Lilly Hanna, Makenzie Holcomb, Abby Huitt, Kyleigh Middleton and Nikki Turner
Malakoff —Martha Cruz, Kelsea Boles, Joey White, Addison Wittram, Alliyah Coleman, Kayte Walker, Tatum Pugh, Kinleigh Dalyrmple and Josie Driskell
Palmer — Makenzie Marusak, Allie Bruton, Morgan Zabojnik, Emma Jones and Cierra Chapman
Scurry-Rosser — Kristin Bishop, Becca Jestis, Hannah Mote, Hannah Word and Emily Story
