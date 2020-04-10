In the wild spurring event of bareback bronc riding, the highest score on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit is 94.
So, when I watched three-time world champion Tim O’Connell turn in a sizzling 94 at the San Angelo Stock Show recently on the Cowboy Channel, I immediately knew something very special had happened because I have written on the topic over the past two decades.
The first cowboy to turn in a 94 was Wes Stevenson who accomplished the feat aboard a bronc named Cover Girl, owned by the Kesler Rodeo Company, at a high-profile PRCA show in Dallas in 2002. At the time, Stevenson, who is from Kaufman, broke the previous record of 93.
When that happened, I was covering the rodeo performance for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Stevenson’s then-record-breaking score was during a then-existing rodeo called the Texas Stampede. At the time, the Texas Stampede was conducted at Dallas’ American Airlines Center and it was a high-paying competition during the last weekend of the PRCA’s regular season.
According to prorodeo.com, Stevenson and O’Connell share the world bareback record score with three other athletes. The others who are in the 94 Club are Will Lowe (Kesler Rodeo’s Sky Reach, Omaha, Neb., 2003); Ryan Gray (Carr Pro Rodeo’s Grass Dancer, Eagle, Colo., 2009); and Tilden Hooper (Classic Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, Silver City, N.M., 2010).
Lowe, a three-time world champion, is from Canyon. Stevenson and Gray, who are former Wrangler National Finals qualifiers, each competed for Texas Tech. Hooper, another former NFR qualifier, is from Carthage and lives in the Fort Worth area.
O’Connell, a Zwingle, Iowa, cowboy, turned in the 94 on Feb. 15 in San Angelo aboard a bronc named Stevie Knicks, which is owned by Northcott Macza, a stock contracting firm from Alberta, Canada.
O’Connell said he was awestruck by becoming part of such an elite group of riders.
“I’m kind of in shock,” O’Connell said. “It’s something that you dream about, but you never think it’s possible. But all of a sudden, the stars line up in eight seconds and there it is. I’m so humbled an honored to be among that group of guys. I’m so thankful.”
O’Connell said it was one explosive ride.
“It was like a little stick of dynamite went off underneath me,” O’Connell said. “She [Stevie Knicks] gave it [fast, hard jumps] to me and I gave it [rapid-fire spurring action] back to her. I knew it was going to be something big, but I didn’t know how big it was going to get.”
Dave Appleton, the 1988 world all-around champion from Fort Worth and a former Western Texas College star bareback rider who witnessed the O'Connell's ride in San Angelo on Feb. 15 while serving as a sports commentator on the Cowboy Channel's live broadcast, said O'Connell is one tough bareback rider.
“I think that bareback ride was a statement to everybody who has a bareback rigging that Tim O’Connell is a force to be reckoned with this year,” Appleton said. “He’s won three gold buckles and there’s no doubting that he wants to come back [after being slowed down last year with an injury] and get a fourth [world title]. The way he rode her [Stevie Knicks] was spectacular.”
O'Connell (who clinched world titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018) earned a $7,500 check for winning San Angelo’s Feb. 15 Cinch Chute-Out bareback riding title with the 94.
He currently is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 bareback riding world title race with $73,306. Four-time world champion Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, is in second place with $51,000.
Feild (who won world titles in 2011-2014) made the news by clinching the the RFD-TV’s The American bareback riding title with a March 8 final round score of 93 aboard the former world champion bareback bronc, Virgil, which is owned by the C-5 Rodeo Co., at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
