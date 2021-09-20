LINDALE – On Tuesday Sept.14, the Sixth Annual Judge Robert Montgomery FUMC Golf Tourney was played at Garden Valley Golf Resort.
The Nolen Insurance Agency team won with a 16 under score. Heath Ponder, Wade Higgins, Jonathan Dunn, Carl Tapley— 56. Benny’s Claws came in Second Place. Ben McMullen, Dean McMullen, Jim Cozzetto, Raul Cruz — 58.
Closest to the pin: #2-Daryl Hartzo; #4-Raul Cruz.
A big thanks to our sponsors who proved that our community is blessed with huge hearts.
Goody Bags and Prize Sponsors: BISD, First State Bank, Elder Dodge, Dr. Duck, Texas Spirit Bank, Tire Barn, Leagueville Air, Chandler Drug, Absolute Southern, Chandler Chamber of Commerce, TDW Energy, TDW Drywall, Verabank, Azalea Sports Medicine, Spartan Utilities, Pollard Appliances, Nolen Insurance Agency, Chandler Country Store, Chandler Hardware, O’Reillys, Y’s Grocery Store, Royal Tees, Edwin Watts, Brookshires, Garden Valley, Judge Duncan, Sam Scott, Dale Barnes, Dave Odle, Joe Cantrell, Todd Wright, Stillwater Farms and Coach Frederick.
Food and Dessert Sponsors: Chandler Mafia Ladies, Dairy Queen, Wade’s, Los Dos Potrillos, Kong’s Egg Rolls, Dot’s Place, Pop’s, Nettie’s, Rounder’s, El Presidente’s, Salsarita’s, San Pedro’s, Chick-Fil-A, and Sonic.
The tourney was a huge success. The amount raised is right at $50,000 for six years.
