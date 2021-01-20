A message from Eddie Kite, our athletic director …
Dear Cardinal Fans,
Tonight is opening for Cardinal basketball season. The men’s team opens with Kilgore College at 7 p.m. at Cardinal Gym. Due to COVID protocols, admission to men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball game will have limited attendance.
We are not selling Season Tickets for reserved seating this year. Tonight’s game will be a free admission game, but you must have a ticket to enter Cardinal Gym. This will be a first come-first serve basis. Gates will open at 6 tonight. We currently have 60 tickets available for tonight’s game. For future games, all tickets can be purchased at $5 per game and tickets will be placed on a will call list to be picked up before all games.
Fans MUST be wearing a mask to enter Cardinal Gym and wear a mask during the contest except when devouring food and drinks. Fans are also responsible for their own social distancing, please be respectful of the space of other fans. Fans will also be required to leave the gym after the game as soon as possible. Please, no loitering after games. I know we have a long tradition of socializing with student-athletes after games, but we are trying our best to keep everyone healthy all season.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult season for all of our programs.
