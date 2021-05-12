Three Cardinal softball players have been named All-Region XIV East Zone by league coaches.
Leading the TVCC honorees are first-team selections Rosaury Perez (pitcher) and Jenna Johnson (outfield).
Kimane Rogron (infield) was named to the second team.
In 24 appearances in the circle going into the regional tournament in Tyler this weekend, Perez has 182 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA. At the plate, she is hitting. 472 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI.
Johnson is hitting .412 with 24 RBI, 26 runs scored and eight doubles. Her fielding percentage is .978 with just one error.
Rogron owns a .370 batting average with 33 runs scored, 30 RBI and 14 doubles. She is fielding at a .902 clip.
The Cardinals (29-13) are scheduled to face the Kilgore-Northeast Texas play-in winner at 2:30 p.m. in the regional tournament Friday at UT-Tyler. The Cardinals are the No. 3 seed.
