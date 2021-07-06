Third-year Lady Cardinal volleyball coach Aleah Hayes has released the 2021 schedule.
The regular season begins with the Midland Classic at Midland College Aug. 20-21. The Lady Cardinals will play four games, including opening the season against host Midland at noon Friday, Aug. 20.
The Lady Cardinals are also scheduled to play in classics/tournaments at Blinn (Brenham), Hutchinson, KS and West Plains, MO. Hutchinson is the site of the NJCAA tournament Nov. 15-21.
The home opener is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 24 against North Central Texas at 1 p.m. The Lady Cardinals will also play North Lake at 7 p.m.
A full 16-game Region XIV Conference schedule is on tap this year, starting Tuesday, Aug. 31 at home against Victoria at 6 p.m.
The schedule is highlighted by a four-game conference homestand to end the season against Panola, Blinn, Navarro and Coastal Bend. It begins Oct. 16 and ends Oct. 29.
The Region XIV Tournament is scheduled Nov. 4-7 at Lee College in Baytown.
2021 TRINITY VALLEY VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 20 at Midland 12 p.m.
Aug. 20 Western Texas (at Midland) 4 p.m.
Aug. 21 Temple (at Midland) 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 New Mexico (at Midland) 1 p.m.
Aug. 24 North Central Texas 1 p.m.
Aug. 24 North Lake 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Ranger TBD
Aug. 27 at Dallas College-Brookhaven 2 p.m.
Aug. 31 * Victoria 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 * at Lee 6 p.m.
Sept. 3-4 at Blinn Tournament TBA
Sept. 7 * at Wharton 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 * Tyler 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Butler (El Dorado, KS) 11 a.m.
Sept. 11 Hutchinson (El Dorado, KS) 3 p.m.
Sept. 13 * at Panola 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 * at Blinn 6 p.m.
Sept. 17-18 at Hutchinson Tournament TBA
Sept. 21 * at Navarro 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 * at Victoria 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 * at Coastal Bend 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 * Lee 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 * Wharton 5 p.m.
Oct. 8-9 at MSU-West Plains Tournament TBA
Oct. 12 * at Tyler 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 * Panola 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 * Blinn 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 * Navarro 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 * Coastal Bend 5 p.m.
Nov. 4-7 Region XIV Tournament (Baytown) TBD
Nov. 15-21 NJCAA Tournament (Hutchinson, KS) TBD
*Region XIV Conference games
