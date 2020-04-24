20 TVCC student-athletes received spots on the NJCAA's Region XIV All-Academic team, highlighting their excellence in the classrooms during the fall 2019 semester.
To reach the All-Academic team, student-athletes must complete at least 36 hours of college work of courses that lead towards a degree and have an accumulative GPA of 3.25 or better on a 4.0 scale of non-developmental courses only.
They must have participated in at least one season at the varsity level at their college and lettered in one or more sports recognized by the Region XIV Conference. An unlimited number of nominees can be submitted by the Athletic Directors.
FOOTBALL — Brandon Coleman, Matt Morrisey, Riley Russell, Jeremy Hunt, Race Moser, Joshua Sanders and Ty Taylor
VOLLEYBALL — Erica Airheart, Livia Kimura, Yasmim da Silva, Cauane Krainski, Lauren Castles and Emma Baker
SOFTBALL — Reilly Lawrence, Karley Erickson, Josey Sumpter, Claudia Santana and Taylor Scala
MEN'S BASKETBALL — Vladimir Purtskhvanidze
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL — Curtessia Dean
