The Red Hat Rentals team of (from left) Bob Herrington, Alex Hammac Jr., Andy Jones and Don Lawyer shot an 18-under Monday to take first place in the TVCC Cardinal Club Golf Tournament at Athens Country Club. In all, 16 teams compete.

 Travis Tapley photo

The results for the Cardinal Club Tournament held Monday at Athens Country Club:

1st Place (-18)

Red Hat Rentals

Andy Jones

Alex Hammac Jr.

Don Lawyer

Bob Herrington

2nd Place (-17)

Friends of the Cardinals

Todd Green

Wade Huggins

Chris Curran

Eric Thornton

3rd Place (-13) (tiebreaker)

Cary Morton Team

Carey Morton

John McQueary

Dick Grymonprez

The Danny Sparks Team of Danny Sparks, Alan Shelton, Glenn Fluker, and John Hall won the Putting Contest with a congregate total of 101 inches.

Men’s Closest to the Pin was won by Harold Jones.

Men’s Longest Drive was won by John McQueary.

Women’s Longest Drive was won by Tatiann Pineda.

