The results for the Cardinal Club Tournament held Monday at Athens Country Club:
1st Place (-18)
Red Hat Rentals
Andy Jones
Alex Hammac Jr.
Don Lawyer
Bob Herrington
2nd Place (-17)
Friends of the Cardinals
Todd Green
Wade Huggins
Chris Curran
Eric Thornton
3rd Place (-13) (tiebreaker)
Cary Morton Team
Carey Morton
John McQueary
Dick Grymonprez
The Danny Sparks Team of Danny Sparks, Alan Shelton, Glenn Fluker, and John Hall won the Putting Contest with a congregate total of 101 inches.
Men’s Closest to the Pin was won by Harold Jones.
Men’s Longest Drive was won by John McQueary.
Women’s Longest Drive was won by Tatiann Pineda.
