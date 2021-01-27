Rodeo time is nearing at Trinity Valley Community College.
The 13th annual TVCC National Intercollegiate Association Rodeo is scheduled Feb. 12-13 at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex. Along with the college, the event is presented by Living for the Brand Church.
Performances are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Slack begins at noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
General admission tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at the gates. Admission is free for children 12 and under and persons with a current TVCC ID. All proceeds generated by the rodeo are given back to the students to further their education.
Coming from as far away as Louisiana, the event will feature approximately 400 contestants representing 20 colleges and universities including: Hill College, Southwest Texas Junior College, McNeese State University, Louisiana State University, Northeast Texas Community College, Lone Star Community College - Montgomery, Panola Junior College, Texas A&M University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Wharton County Junior College and TVCC.
Each NIRA member college has its own club composed of student members and sponsored by a faculty advisor who supervises the club's activities. Each year, a men's team consisting of six members and a four-member women's team is chosen from each school.
These team members travel to the regional rodeos competing against other NIRA member schools. Those not chosen for the team may compete on an individual basis and still be eligible for all prizes except those given to the team. The top three contestants in each event from each of the NIRA's 11 regions qualify to compete in the CNFR. The top two men's teams and women's teams also qualify from the regions.
Several local hotels are offering competitive rates for rodeo competitors and families. Please contact the Holiday Inn Express, Best Western Royal Mountain Inn, and Super 8 to learn more. Don't forget to mention that you're with the TVCC rodeo event to receive these special rates.
Our sponsors who make this possible are: Living For The Brand Cowboy Church, Henderson County Farm Bureau, Athens Bank, Kevin Lilly’s McDonalds, Vera Bank, Best Western Plus, Holiday Inn Express, Super 8, UT Health East Texas EMS, Rodeo Monogram Shop, Miars Enterprises LP, Southside Feed, Reynolds New York Store, Mills Feed, Cole Air Conditioning and Appliance Company, Phoenix Landscape Services, Punchy Pony, First State Bank, KCKL, Whataburger, Texas Farm Credit, Hannigan Smith Funeral Home, Spirit of Texas Bank, Champion Genetics, TVEC, Heritage Land Bank, TSC, Wal-Mart, Athens Cleaners and Laundry, Prosperity Bank, Henderson County Veterinary Clinic, Superior Hay Farms, Smith Lumber, Athens Tractor and Equipment, Athens Equine, Aguilera Land Clearing and Equipment Rental, Spencer Hardware, East Texas Ag Supply, Hannigan-Smith Funeral Home, Four-T Saddles and Tack, Steve Grant Real Estate, All Around Storage, Morton Small Animal Clinic, Wanda Drilling and Water Development, Outlaw Spirit, Rock Hill Ranch –Hay Rite, and 3L Used Oil Service, Weeber Farms, Bacon Auto Ranch, SNRS Foam Insulation, Mont Alba General, Colony Ranch Supply, Douglas-Latimer Construction, and Drew Douglas Broker Associate.
