One week from today we will gather in the foyer of the administration building to usher in a new era at the college. We will reveal a new family of spirit logos in a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3. It will mark the first time in our 75-year history we have logos that are our very own. You are invited to join us.
The ceremony will also be webcast on the college’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook Live.
Scheduled to speak are Dr. Jerry King, Eddie Kite, Marlo Bitter and Eric Rickabaugh (via zoom) of Rickabaugh Graphics, which is the firm used to design the new spirit logos.
Please make plans to join us for this special event.
