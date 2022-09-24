Sports: Mabank romps over Life Waxahachie

The Mabank Panthers hit the road for the second consecutive week traveling to face former district foe Life Waxahachie.
Mabank added new meaning to the term “winning at Life” as they dominated the Mustangs in every phase of the game and returned home a 24-point victor and with a .500 record. The Panthers bent but never broke on defense and for the first time this young season, showed a potent aerial attack.
For the Panthers, this game was a chance to exorcise the demons of their prior outing. The Mustangs looked to employ their running game using Kordell Berry – the 5’10” Junior RB that averaged 260 yards per contest.
Life took the opening kickoff down the field scoring in 3:27 on a 66-yard drive. Mabank responded in kind with an even more impressive 86-yard, 2:10 drive but a mishandled snap on the PAT was not converted for 2 and Life led 7-6 with 6:23 remaining in the first.
Berry lived up to his billing as a strong, powerful runner following good blocking and tearing through arm tackles. But Mabank started filling the holes defensively and countered with their own rushing attack once again featuring Cody Chapman and Jayden Rogers in the leading roles.
After the Panthers forced a Mustang punt 1:06 into the second quarter, the Life defense had their highlight of the night stripping the Mabank runner and returning it for their second score. PAT was no good and the Mustangs took their last lead of the game 13-6 with 10:54 remaining in the half. After that setback, the Panthers began hitting their stride offensively. They also enjoyed their best passing performance of the season starting with a 61-yarder, though it was called back when the receiver was penalized for taunting before crossing the goal line.The ball was spotted at the Life 16, but a Kyler Howeth touchdown made the penalty moot the very next play and Alex Gonzalez surged in easily for a 2-point conversion to take a lead the Panthers would not relinquish.
On the very next Life possession, Carson Manning netted his second interception of the season deep in Panther territory. A series of Mabank penalties started them on their own 14. A 1-yard Gonzalez run was followed by Rogers hauling in Hagen Tijerina’s perfectly placed pass for an 85-yard score and no flags. The PAT put Mabank up 21-13, but in the bizarre series following, the Mustangs notched their last score with :05 left in the half but were sacked on the 2-point try. The Panthers left the field leading 21-19 and set to receive the second half kickoff.
The Mustang kickoff was deeper to start the 3rd pinning Mabank at their own 19. 2 plays later, Rogers shot off the right side for a 76-yard score, but it became the second score negated by a Mabank penalty. The drive stalled and the Panthers were forced to punt. Though Life’s first possession of the second half started a mere 49 yards from pay dirt, after a 39-yard Berry run, the Mabank defense held and – on the heels of a Caden Truelove 3rd down pass deflection – forced a Mustang field goal that missed from the 15. Life would not get that close to the end zone again.
The Panthers pounded the Mustang defense over the next 3 minutes using Chapman and Rogers as their weapons of choice culminating in a touchdown. Nick Dunn secured a JJ Flores pass on the fake PAT pushing the Mabank lead to 10. The defense pressure and pursuit became relentless with defensive lineman Logan Smith picking off a tipped pass in the backfield late in the 3rd and returning it to the Life 33 though with no resulting score.Ty Reedy scored two series later to make it 36-19 and a mishandled kickoff gave Mabank the ball at the Life 43. Chapman capitalized on the turnover with the final score of the night with 6:12 left in the game. Case Holt’s deflected pass disrupted the Mustang offense and Carson Manning tallied his second interception with 2:38 left to remove all hope. Joshua Rios ran for 4 and 17 yards respectively and the Panthers assumed Victory Formation at the Mustang 15-yard line burning off the remaining 1:24 to end the game.
In the end, Mabank showed the necessary resilience bouncing back after a tough loss. They led every category in this game – turnovers, yards gained, points scored, but also penalties assessed. Great defensive plays thwarted the Mustang offense rendering Berry ineffective and the offense bludgeoned the Mustang defense on the ground and through the air. But to make the playoffs, the Panthers must play more disciplined. They enter District play next week hosting Quinlan Ford (2-2) in the Panther’s homecoming game.
