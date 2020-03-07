An Athens woman contacted the Athens Review recently reporting that she had been targeted by a telephone scam by someone claiming to represent Social Security.
"I just wanted to let you know so you can tell others that the scam has started up again," she said.
The woman, who did not wish for her name to be used said she did not give any personal information to the caller,but wanted others to be alert to the effort.
This week, ending on Saturday, has been Federal Trade Commission Consumer
Protection Week. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people filed over 76,000 reports about Social Security impostors in the 12 months ending in March, with reported losses of $19 million.
According to the Social Security Administration, government agencies will never call or text you unsolicited and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action and they will never ask you to pay fines or fees with retail gift cards, prepaid deb- it cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash.
The Inspector General of Social Security, Gail S. Ennis, issued a warning this week to be aware of a new tactic by government impostors to reach—and victimize—Americans by phone. The Office of Inspector has received reports of text messages on personal cell phones that appear to be coming from SSA. The texts warn about a Social Security number problem and request the recipient call a number back to resolve it or the agency will pursue legal action. According to Social Security, this appears to be the latest development in continuing wide- spread scams meant to deceive Americans into
providing money and personal information to scammers. SSA will never send a text asking for a return call to an un- known number. SSA only sends text messages if you have opted in to receive texts from SSA and only in limited situations.
