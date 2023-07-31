By Jennifer Browning
The Senior to Senior program which pairs seniors in high school with residents at Country Place Senior Living of Athens is returning again due to its success last year when five Malakoff High School seniors participated. However, the program is available to any local high school senior.
The pairs have opportunities to get to know each other and support each other as well as celebrate together having fun at Country Place.
Seniors who follow through with the program will graduate with community service hours as well as gaining a great listener and friend with life experience.
Country Place says, “This program offers life changing benefits that will enhance the life of a high school senior and senior citizens in our community.”
For more information, contact Haylee Adair at 903-675-6500 and hadair@cpsl.net. Country Place is located at 209 Wood Street, Athens.
