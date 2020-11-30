Athens police arrested a man in connection with an aggravated robbery early Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, at Kim's Exxon.
At approximately 4:56 a.m., Officer R. Poteet responded to Kim’s Exxon at 400 S. Palestine St. in reference to an aggravated robbery after a man brandished a firearm and stole cash from the store clerk.
Upon investigation, Officer Poteet identified the suspect, who had left the area prior to his arrival, as a Hispanic male wearing black pants, an orange hoodie, and a grey cloth mask.
An hour later, Officer J. Graham, Cpl. J. Sumrall, and Sgt. E. Smith responded to an aggravated robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 615 N. Palestine St.
Cpl. Sumrall conducted the investigation and concluded the suspect wearing black pants and an orange hoodie wielded a black pistol and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect didn't obtain property or money, and left the scene prior to the officers' arrival.
At approximately 6:51 a.m., off-duty Officer Poteet, Officer J. Graham, Cpl. Sumrall, and Sgt. Smith responded to the area of 600 S. Prairieville St. in reference to two suspicious men at the Valero Gas Station, one of whom was wearing black pants and an orange hoodie.
When Officer Graham and Cpl. Sumrall approached the men, they ran. After a brief chase, the suspect, later identified as Jared Guzman, 26, of Athens, was taken into custody for evading arrest or detention.
While searching the area, officers found a black BB gun pistol and several other pieces of evidence.
Guzman is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center for two counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest or detention. His bonds total $1,005,000.
