Fall brings with it a long line of Texas hunting seasons. Some are already underway. Others are just around the corner, most notably the statewide white-tailed deer season and duck seasons in the North and South zones that kick off this month.
The outlooks for deer and duck seasons are favorable. If recent license sale figures from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are any indication, an uptick in interest could be brewing. In fact, there may be more people in the woods and on the water toting guns this fall than last year.
Current hunting/fishing licenses went on sale Aug. 15. Through Oct. 28, nearly 393,000 Super Combo licenses had been sold. The figure represents an increase of nearly 31,000 (8.5 percent) licenses sold compared to the same time period last year, according to Mike Hobson, TPWD license manager.
The $68 Super Combo is TPWD most popular license among residents. It includes resident hunting and fishing licenses and all the state stamp endorsements required for fishing in fresh and saltwater, hunting with archery gear and hunting upland game birds and migratory birds. The Federal Duck Stamp required for waterfowl hunting is not included.
Hobson thinks license sales will spike even higher just ahead of the upcoming general deer season opener on Nov. 7.
“That’s what usually happens,” said Hobson. “A lot of hunters are procrastinators. They wait until the last minute to buy their license.”
Many customers may be new to hunting this year. Some could be former hunters returning to the sport to find respite from the pandemic. Either way, it’s good to know lots of people are getting geared up to partake in a pastime that has been around since the dawn of mankind.
As always, the most important message to take to field is to be safe. Any firearm that is handled improperly can be dangerous, even in skilled hands. One bad judgement call or gun-handling error is all it takes to cause serious injury, or worse, to yourself or someone else. Pull the trigger and there is no bringing a bullet back.
Hunting related accidents aren’t near as common in Texas as they used be, but even one is too many. TPWD recorded 21 accidents last year, including one fatality.
While no one is exempt from having accidents, there are some things you can do help prevent mishaps from happening.
The best ways are to use your head, think before you act and play some defense. Abide by TPWD's 10 Commandments of Shooting Safety and the odds of becoming a statistic drop significantly. Here are the rules of the road:
1.) Treat every firearm or bow and arrow with the same respect you would show a loaded gun: No gun is more dangerous than one that is presumed to be unloaded. When you pick up a gun, always keep the muzzle pointed at the ground or overhead. The idea is to avoid pointing it at other people. Be sure the chamber and magazine are empty and that the action remains open until you are ready to discharge the firearm.
2.) Always keep the muzzle of a firearm pointed in a safe direction: Never point a firearm at anything that you do not intend to shoot. Make sure all guns remain on safety until ready to be discharged.
3.) Be sure of your target and of what is in front of and beyond your target: Mistaken identity is a leading cause of hunter-related accidents. Know exactly what it is you are shooting at before clicking the safety. Know what is in front of and behind the target. Know your gun or bow and how far bullets or arrows can travel. Never shoot at flat or hard surfaces, such as rock, water or steel.
4.) Unload firearms when not in use: Guns should be unloaded with the actions left open when not in use. Use gun or trigger locks, especially in the home.
5.) Handle firearms, arrows and ammunition carefully: Avoid all horseplay with firearms. Never jump ditches, climb trees or go through fences with a loaded firearm or nocked arrow. Never face or look down the barrel from the muzzle end. Be sure the only ammunition you carry correctly matches the gauge or caliber you are shooting.
6.) Know your safe zone of fire and stick to it: The safe zone of fire is that area or direction in which you can safely fire a shot. Know where your companions are at all times. If you’re unsure, don't shoot. Never swing a firearm out of the safe zone of fire. It's a good idea to wear daylight fluorescent orange so you can be seen from a distance or in heavy cover. Public hunting lands require 400 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange with 144 square inches appearing on both chest and back, including an orange hat.
7.) Control your emotions: Don't let the excitement of a potential shot cause you to react unsafely. Don't swing the gun at hunting companions and never run with a loaded firearm toward a downed animal with the gun safety off. Pass on risky shots.
8.) Wear Hearing and Eye Protection: Hunters should wear ear plugs to avoid hearing loss due to loud outbursts of noise from gun blasts. Safety glasses will help protect the eyes from escaping gases, burnt gunpowder and other debris.
9.) Don't drink alcohol or take drugs before or while handling firearms: Alcohol and drugs impair normal physical and mental body functions and must not be used before or while handling firearms or archery equipment. These substances affect emotions, making it easier to lose control.
10.) Be aware of additional circumstances that require added caution: Just because something isn't listed under these Ten Commandments of Shooting Safety doesn't mean you can ignore it if it is dangerous. There might be "special rules" regarding archery, muzzleloading or individual shooting ranges that should be followed as well.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Quail leader points to South Texas as best bet this season
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Texas’ 2020-21 quail season got underway Oct. 31 and the season outlook is hardly worth cheering about as the dapper little game birds continue to struggle across much of their native range.
Robert Perez, who oversees the upland game bird program for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, described Texas bobwhites as a bird that lives life on “the edge of feast or famine.”
“Because Texas is such a large state, quail in one area of the state can be plentiful while quail in an area nearby may be difficult to locate,” Perez said in a recent TPWD news release.
The biologist says three factors drive quail populations — the density of the population in February, the amount and timing of rainfall received throughout the year, and the amount of suitable habitat for the birds through time and space.
The Rolling Plains and South Texas regions have historically supported the state’s richest quail populations. Early in the year, favorable conditions across parts of the Rolling Plains offered a glint of hope that bobwhites might be on the verge of beginning a rebound from a multi-year bust cycle. Then, hot weather and drought set in, stifling hopes of a decent nesting season.
“Unfortunately, it just didn’t happen out there,” Perez said.
In contrast, Perez says quail hunters fortunate enough have the key to a gate in parts of South Texas may have a decent shot at finding few coveys. He said the prospects are particularly good around coastal sand sheet counties including Brooks, Kennedy and Kleberg.
“There is a pretty wide area that should be pretty good — possibly better than what we originally thought,” Perez said. “Outside of that I’m not hearing any positives.”
While South Texas will be the best bet for bobwhites this season, wildlife biologists in West Texas are anticipating an average blue quail season thanks to early nesting success in parts of the Trans-Pecos region.
Texas’ quail season a long one, running through Feb. 28, 2021. The daily bag limit is 15 birds.
Outdoors Briefs
Lady angler wins it all at BFL regional
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
A tip of the hat to lady bass angler Melinda Mize-Hays of Hot Springs, Ark.
Mize-Hays was the top finishing co-angler in the FLW Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship held Oct. 22-24 on Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO. She is the first female in history to win a BFL regional championship.
Mize-Hays topped a field of 172 co-angler qualifiers representing multiple divisions, including the Texas Cowboy Division. The win earned Hays a new Phoenix bass bass boat valued at $50,000. Plus, she earned a berth to the 2021 Phoenix BFL All-American next June on Douglas Lake in Tennessee. She is the fourth female to ever qualify for the All-American.
“Blessed is an understatement,” Mize-Hays said of her win. “My hope every day is that people see that bass don’t care who you are when they bite your hook. This sport is so special because anyone can compete at the same level. I’ll never forget this week.”
Brandon Booth of Bryan was the only Texan to qualify for the All-American. Booth took third in the pro division at Table Rock, earning a $5,000 pay day.
Bird nails down ‘Classic berth
Texas bass pro Cody Bird of Granbury punched his ticket to the 2021 Bassmaster Classic by winning the Bassmaster Central Open held Oct. 22-24 on Neely Henry Lake in Alabama. The win earned him a $39,433 pay day.
The upcoming ’Classic is scheduled for next March on Lake Ray Roberts near Denton with daily weigh-ins set for Dickies Arena in downtown Fort Worth. Bird is understandably excited about the opportunity to compete close to home on what many consider to be bass fishing’s biggest stage
“The lake is only a couple of hours from my house,” he said. “That means I’ll be close to home where my family, friends and fellow anglers can share the experience with me. That makes it extra special.”
Bird’s recent win is his first since 1998. He has finished inside the Top 10 more than three dozen times in Bassmaster and FLW events, earning close to $1 million along the way.
