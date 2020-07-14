A pickup truck struck a pedestrian Monday leaving him hospitalized.
Log Cabin and Henderson County Fire Departments responded to the accident involving a pedestrian around 9:30 p.m. at Highway 198 and Santa Ana Tr.
According to Log Cabin Fire Department officials, the driver of a dually truck was traveling down Highway 198 when he hit a 37-year-old male.
According to the driver, he was traveling at a normal rate of speed within the roadway and did not see the man. The victim, who is still unidentified, did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, but was flown to UT Health Tyler for further examination.
