From mid-August through mid-September, world class competitors ride and rope quite a bit in the Northwestern Region of the United States and in Western Canada as they vie for National Finals berths and gold buckles. They typically enter higher paying rodeos in cities such as Puyallup, Wash., and Pendleton, Ore.
Last weekend, numerous credentialed competitors saddled up for pro rodeos in communities such as Baker, Mont., Moses Lake, Wash., Billings, Mont., Lynden, Wash., Kalispell, Mont., Pincher Creek, Alberta, Gooding, Idaho, Burley, Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho, and Canby, Ore.
At the Aug. 13-17 Canby Rodeo, John Douch of Huntsville won the tie-down roping second round with a time of 8.1 seconds and clinched the average title with a two-run time of 18.7. He earned $4,807.
Douch also won the first round at the Aug. 13-17 Caldwell (Idaho) Night Rodeo with an 8.4 and he pocketed $3,046.
After all that, Douch was ranked No. 16 in the PRCA’s 2019 tie-down roping world title race with $67,001 (in the world standings that were released on Monday, Aug. 19). If Douch can finish within the top 15 when the PRCA’s regular season concludes on Sept. 30, he will earn his first trip to the December Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
The Caldwell Rodeo, which offered Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association competitors $357,501 in prize money, was last weekend’s highest paying pro rodeo.
One high-profile cowboy who visited the pay window was four-time world champion Tuf Cooper who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur. Cooper clinched the tie-down roping title and earned $8,785. When the title was at stake during the final round, Cooper turned in a solid 10.0 and finished No. 1 with a three-run time of 28.0.
Cooper, the 2017 world all-around champion, was ranked fourth in the PRCA’s 2019 world all-around title race with $110,813 in regular season earnings (in the Aug. 19 standings). Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, was ranked No. 1 with $162,714.
Cooper was ranked fourth in the tie-down roping (Aug. 19) world standings with $93,366. Two-time PRCA tie-down roping world champion Caleb Smidt of Bellville was ranked No. 1 with $118,186.
Roping superstar Trevor Brazile of Decatur, a 24-time PRCA world champion, finished in the money in steer roping at a couple of Montana rodeos.
At the Aug. 17-18 Fallon County Fair & Rodeo in Baker, Brazile finished second in the first round with an 11.7, tied for first in the third round with a 9.8 and finished sixth in the average with a two-run time of 21.5. He earned $3,369.
At the Aug. 15-17 Yellowstone River Round-Up in Billings, Brazile won the first round with an 8.9 and earned $1,161. Brazile’s 8.9 was the fastest steer roping time throughout the Aug. 12-18 week on the PRCA circuit, according to prorodeo.com. After all that, Brazile was ranked No. 1 in the 2019 steer roping (Aug. 19) world standings with $56,617.
Vin Fisher Jr., of Andrews, a 15-time National Finals Steer Roping qualifier, was ranked No. 2 with $54,573. J. Tom Fisher of Andrews, a six-time National Finals Steer Roping qualifier, was ranked No. 3 with $43,342. Tuf Cooper was ranked No. 4 with $41,741.
DFW area rodeos
At the Aug. 16-17 Stockyards Championship Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Sara Withers of Paris (Texas) clinched the barrel racing title with a 13.79. Withers’ 13.79 was the fastest barrel racing time throughout the Aug. 12-18 week on the WPRA circuit, according to prorodeo.com.
At the Aug. 17 Mesquite Championship Rodeo in Mesquite, Boogie Ray of Mabank, a 2003 National Finals qualifier, and his partner, Rowdy Rieken, clinched the team roping title with a 6.9 and they each earned $427. Ray also served as a chute boss at the renowned rodeo.
At the Aug. 16-18 North Texas State Fair Rodeo in Denton, Michael Otero of Weatherford clinched the tie-down roping title with a 7.8 and he earned $884.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, 2017 world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg, Mont., clinched the title at the Aug. 17-18 WinStar World Casino and Resort Houston Invitational in Houston. Lockwood turned in scores of 85.25, 85.5 and 88.75. He earned $34,585. It was the second consecutive week that Lockwood has clinched the title on the Unleash The Beast, the PBR’s top tier tour.
He also won the Aug. 9-11 UTB tour stop in Tulsa, Okla., where he pocketed $38,050.
Cutting horse update
Tarin Rice, who is from Jacksboro, clinched the 3-year-old open division title with a final round score of 222 on a horse named A Mayzing Bluez at last week’s West Texas Futurity at the Amarillo National Center in Amarillo. The victory earned the horse’s owner Blakely Colgrove of Boligee, La., the $15,000 prize.
In the 4-year-old open division final, Lloyd Cox of Madill, Okla., and Ms Baby Cakes clinched the title with a 226.5. The Barker Ranch of Madill earned the $15,000 winner’s prize.
In the 5- and 6-year-old open division, Adan Banuelos of Granbury and Reystylin Smooth finished No. 1 with a 225. The Ten/27 Ranch of Denham Springs, La., earned the $13,000 first place check. The traditional West Texas Futurity was Aug. 10-18 and drew numerous world class National Cutting Horse Association competitors.
Death of a legend
ProRodeo Hall of Fame saddle bronc rider Marty Wood, 86, passed away Aug. 10, according to prorodeo.com. Wood was a three-time PRCA saddle bronc riding world champion – 1958, 1964 and 1966, and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1991.
