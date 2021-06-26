Modern hunters may not realize it, but there was a time when the bobwhite quail was a feathered fixture in eastern Texas. Quail numbers were particularly good in rural areas of the Pineywoods, where row-cropping was once a way of life for people like Tim Boatman, a Nacogdoches native whose family pretty much lived off the land in the 1950s and 60s.
Quail are all about habitat. To hear Boatman tell it, the landscape back then was ripe with goodies that helped the dapper little game birds thrive in lots of places.
“Just about everybody in East Texas had a garden and there were lots native pastures, weed patches and grown-up fencerows,” he said. “There wasn’t any Bermuda grass. Plus, there weren’t near as many predators, because people trapped for the hides. If people saw a hawk they shot it. There weren’t any feral hogs or fire ants. We had lots of quail and gravy for breakfast when I was a kid growing up.”
Sadly, most family farming operations have since been sold off and much of the land has been converted to maximize timber, cattle and hay production. And you can get into big trouble nowadays for shooting a hawk, regarded by many experts as the No. 1 predator on bobwhites.
The gradual shift in land use practices hasn’t been beneficial for quail. In fact, the birds have just about vanished from a region once regarded as the “Quail Capitol of Texas.
Brad Kubecka wasn’t around during good ol’ days of East Texas quail, but he hopes to have a hand in bringing their signature trill back to the region and eventually make it worthwhile for landowners east of the Trinity to own a bird dog or two.
Kubecka is only 27, but he’s a long-time student of quail and quail management whose knowledge and drive have not gone unnoticed. A graduate with Master’s degree from Texas A&M-Kingsville and a Ph.D candidate at the University of Georgia, Kubecka recently succeeded Dr. Dale Rollins as executive director of the Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation in Roby.
He is also the Western Gamebird Director for Tall Timbers, an internationally recognized wildlife research station based in Florida. The outfit has more than 60 years of experience studying fire-adapted ecosystems and advocating for the use of prescribed fire to benefit quail, wild turkey and other wildlife habitat while reducing wildfire risks.
Kubecka’s dual role means a wealth of responsibilities in a state where the iconic game birds continue to struggle throughout their native range, but he claims he is up for the challenge.
He better be.
Tall Timbers recently announced a new permanent initiative aimed at restoring bobwhite quail populations to parts of the Pineywoods region and beyond using scientifically-based management and landowner outreach. Kubecka is the point man in the effort
Currently underway on 8,500 acres of private property in Polk County, the Western Pineywoods Quail Program launched with the support of dedicated quail hunters, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Dallas-based Park Cities Quail Coalition.
If things go as planned, good things are sure to happen.
Tall Timbers has a rich history of success when it comes to restoring wild quail populations on long-standing project areas throughout the southeastern U.S., using base management methods learned and refined through decades of experience in different ecoregions.
Kubecka said the Pineywoods program actually began in 2019 with a long-term habitat enhancement effort built around strategic timber thinning, mulching, prescribed fire and herbicide applications that are still ongoing.
The idea is to build quail a suitable home spacious enough to support a population large and healthy enough to bounce back in the wake of tough years. Once the foundation habitat is in place, the second step of Tall Timbers’ blueprint for success will be carried out — translocation of wild-trapped quail from source areas with abundant populations.
To date, the organization has moved over 7,000 wild quail and helped create over 80,000 acres of new quail lands.
“Turning a bunch of birds out and hoping for the best isn’t how we do things,” Kubecka said. “It is important to make sure the habitat is right first, and restoring habitat takes time. It’s not just one prescribed fire or other practice, it takes repetition and some time to shift the plant community and get the habitat right for all the different needs that quail have. Without the right habitat the birds won’t make it.”
Kubecka expects to begin translocating birds from Florida sometime in 2022-23. Researchers will monitor radio-tagged quail to explore their habitat use, survival rates, breeding success and other important demographics. Experts say the studies will help identify limiting factors to quail population growth and refine the management needed to correct them.
Kubecka says he is equally excited about the possibilities of expanding northern bobwhite management practices to public lands, including national forests and select TPWD wildlife management areas.
“East Texas has a nice concentration of public lands along with public interest in quail hunting opportunities,” he said. “It sets up the potential for this restoration work to expand out from our core private lands into places that will open quail hunting up to more people.”
Those interested in learning more about the project or joining in the effort can contact Kubecka at bkubecka@talltimbers.org.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
