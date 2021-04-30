I wonder if Mary, the mother of Jesus before that old rugged cross
Knew that Jesus would have to give her to the disciple.
The life the family lived before would forever be different now
All uprooted yet planted in fertile soil. Oh the loyal!
Never to be of a withered or wasted land by God’s command.
Did she look and see his nail scarred feet through flashes of memories of Jesus
Having tiny baby’s feet, did she ever wonder where god was taking her son?
Many knew for the glory of God the sacrifice had won.
Battles here on earth for a little while longer will still rage on, good against evil
God had to sacrifice for every lost soul. For every individual to grab hold.
Did she realize life was about to unfold painfully doing her part as she watched him part
Did she in fervent prayer search for God with all her heart?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.