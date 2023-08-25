By Guy Chapman
The New Review
“We read to know that we are not alone.”
That’s a line taken from the 1993 film Shadowlands, about writer C.S. Lewis. - It’s more attributable to the screenwriter than the actual author, but it’s one I think of often.
I realize I’m fortunate in the line of work I do: I get to be a writer.
It’s not every job where you get to take all your thoughts, ideas, and observations, collect them in one spot, and put them out there for the world to see. We get to share people’s thoughts put to words. Share in their joys and triumphs, tragedies and griefs. It’s not always easy to open up about oneself, but as stated above, it’s nice to know we’re not the only ones who think this way.
It’s what I find so interesting about our local newspaper. It’s a written history of where our readers live. What is a passing interest now becomes invaluable information 20, 30, 40 years later. It sets a tone for the life we live, now and later.
We have some really great writers at the Daily Review. I hear the feedback from the community about our people, and how their words resonate. It’s important to have local writers, especially ones that care about where they live. You can tell a passionate writer from an “It’s just a job” writer. It’s hard to not be involved and connected with the subject matter when right in the middle of the experience.
I grew up as a writer. I did just about every other type of job before I settled into this role. Some of those other gigs had their moments of fun, but in my off time, I always returned to sharing what I knew and learned.
When my Dad was dying of cancer in 2008, one of the last things he did was beg me to just accept the gift that I had and do something with it. I didn’t at first. I grieved. I tried to make ends meet. Some jobs worked, and when I did try writing, it was usually for some content mill scenario that focused on hashtags and keywords. Remember the “It’s just a job” comment above? You burn out pretty fast when you’re treating a paragraph like a puzzle set, more focused on plugging in variants of the same word repeatedly.
But I ended up eventually where I needed to be. Better late than never, Dad.
As a newspaper writer, I can talk about what I want, for the most part, or at least put my personal touch into a subject perhaps not entirely familiar with me. Here, Rich writes excellent sports and commentary pieces. Jennifer is a natural talent who puts her heart into her words. If you need reference of that, go back and read a few of those Black-eyed Pea Festival pieces. I chuckled more than a few times as she was clearly letting go and having fun.
The point is, I’m proud of the work we do here. I sincerely hope you, the reader, enjoys it as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.