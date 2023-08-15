By Guy Chapman
Before I was a newspaper editor, I was a television and film actor.
I still am. I joined SAG-AFTRA back in 2005, years before the two unions merged.
Over my career, I’ve worked for a variety of studios and production companies: HBO, 20th Century Fox, Universal, Warner Bros., MTV, Miss Universe, Dick Clark Productions …. I even worked for Disney as one of the scurvy pirates in the second "Pirates of the Caribbean" film. I’ve enjoyed 18 years as a professional actor, and as part of the union, they have always looked out for my rights on set, as well as dealing with contracts and studios. The majority of my experiences have been overwhelmingly positive, but it helps to have union reps by your side when someone decides to cut corners, disregard safety, or decides to not play by the rules.
I’ve long positioned myself as a vocal opponent to Artificial Intelligence. Don’t misunderstand: Conceptually, it’s a fascinating idea, and seeing its near-limitless effects in practice is nothing short of remarkable …. In responsible hands.
Over three years ago, I warned against the ethical complications of a film titled "Finding Jack," a project set to digitally resurrect James Dean as a “current” actor. The project has since been shelved.
Whether a principal performer in a lead role, or as background in a crowd scene, employment as an actor is now at risk of being exploited and diminished. Imagine a corporation forever profiting off your employment. They own your physical look and voice and can do whatever they want to with those assets without consent, payment for future syndication and product licensing, or consideration of basic rights.
While "Finding Jack" never saw completion, film studios are steadily improving a long-controversial technology, known as “Deep Fake,” in current and future projects. This facial recognition technology also resurrects the dead (see Peter Cushing in "Rogue One" or Harold Ramis in "Ghostbusters Afterlife," or de-ages actors like Harrison Ford back to his youthful prime in the latest Indiana Jones film. Sometimes impressive, and occasionally jarring, the uncanny valley aspect keeps the tech from being fully effective, at least for now.
Pre-built audio archives also keep deceased performers like Andy Warhol and Anthony Bourdain employed in current projects. Disney has already ensured James Earl Jones will portray Darth Vader into infinity well after the actor has passed thanks to a robust vocal library.
Long gone are the days of 1956’s "The Ten Commandments" or 1959’s "Ben Hur," which employed an average of 10,000 to 15,000 working actors for its crowd scenes. One may not initially think the background actor is a crucial part of a film, but restaurants, city streets, and battle scenes would look awkward and empty without them. Digital crowds are nothing new in modern cinema, but the “extra” role has long been the ground-floor access for new and less established performers to enter the industry.
These changes also affect scriptwriters, who create all of the words and situations in our favorite TV shows and films. The writer’s strike has remained ongoing since May 2, though striking writers met with studios last week to discuss restarting negotiations.
Artificial Intelligence threatens to replace all of these roles if short-sighted studios have their way. With AI’s adaptive nature, and rapid technological advancements, Hollywood productions could be run by a self-operating computer in just a few short years.
Does a computer deserve a writing credit? Does a computer deserve an acting credit?
“That’s Hollywood’s problem, not mine,” the average content consumer will likely say …. Until next season’s shows aren’t there, and the movie theaters and streaming services dry up with new releases. Movie theaters have barely begun to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks largely to the successful momentum generated by movies such as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," all released in 2023.
Another film drought will possibly end the movie theater experience, especially with companies like Disney and Warner Bros. going all in on their streaming channels for the latest in content. Films and television as we’ve known them are at a turning point, likely changing forever in the studio’s favor if something isn’t done now.
The use of Artificial Intelligence in creative projects sounds tantalizing due to the instant results it generates, but not at the expense of the human element. While it’s currently unlikely AI will rebel to the level seen in the “Terminator” and “Matrix” franchises, Disney ironically predicted this future in 1982’s "Tron": “All the computers and the programs will start thinking, and the people will stop.”
We’re at the risk of taking personal creativity out of the human equation, while putting hundreds of thousands of people out of a job. The writers and actors aren’t fighting for just more, or even equitable pay, they are fighting to retain their individuality.
A meme recently popped up in one of my social media feeds, a play on that old “You Wouldn’t Steal A Car” digital piracy commercial that ran from 2004 to 2007. The meme read: “You Wouldn’t Download an Actor.” It’s disheartening to see the industry no longer taking heed of its own advice.
This eternal digital avatar scenario was never a stipulation in any of my contracts, and as an actor of nearly 20 years, I could never support that decision.
