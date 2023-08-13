By Anne Adams
Historic Athens
In old movies in scenes where someone’s on trial you often hear attorneys make the address: “Gentlemen of the jury,” while today we usually hear something different: “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury.” However, in Texas it would have been “gentlemen” until a 1954 constitutional amendment authorized the inclusion of women on juries.
Today we’d think that excluding women on juries would be unfair and discriminatory but years ago the thinking about such things was far different. And officials at the time who were in charge of such things (men of course) were more interested in “shielding” women from what they saw as unpleasant. In fact one source stated that back then some believed that “women were too fragile to participate in public life and needed protection from the indecent aspects of criminal trials.”
To learn more let’s consult an article from the July 31, 2014 Houston Chronicle by the (then) Harris County (Houston) District Court Clerk Chris Daniel who related that though women did not serve on Texas juries before 1954, neither did Black citizens. So for defendants back then a “jury of their peers” consisted of 12 white men.
According to Ms. Daniel, though women obtained the right to vote with the 19th amendment to the federal constitution in 1920 it seemed logical that women could then be jurors. So in 1921 a Waco grand jury included two women and their resultant indictments ended up with several convictions. However when a defense attorney in one of these convictions appealed, the Texas Supreme Court overturned the case saying that the state constitution specifically stated that a jury was to be composed of twelve men. Since judges and other officials were afraid similar cases might also be overturned that meant the end of women on juries.
This changed when in early November, 1954 Texans voted by 57% to approve the constitutional amendment that then allowed women to serve on juries. The actual vote totals was 302,850 for approvals and 224,730 for disapproval.
The first woman to serve on a Texas jury a few weeks after the approval was Louise Summers, who as forewoman joined her eleven fellow jurors – all male – in a civil trial in Houston. So did Ms. Summers’ presence change the jury room atmosphere? Well, yes, according to one male juror who told an interviewer: “We couldn’t do any cussing.”
“Everybody knew what was going on,” said Ms. Summers, “and I felt like they adopted me.”
Back in Henderson County, according to the November 4, 1954 Athens Weekly Review it was reported that the woman juror measure did not pass - in fact it was rejected 931-787. A later Nov. 11 Review article then related some interesting background of the state wide vote. “Women who want to serve on juries can thank the big-city voters,” wrote the reporter, “Texas metropolitan areas gave the woman juror amendment heavy approval and offset opposition in small population counties. Incomplete election returns indicate that metropolitan votes accounted for more than a third of the half million votes believed to have been cast in the state.”
Meanwhile, in a December Henderson County case in 1954 an all woman jury heard a sanity claim and deliberated a half hour to decide that a man be committed to a state mental institution. According to the December 9, 1954 Weekly Review article, County Judge Barney Bristow appointed a defense attorney for the man 20 minutes before the hearing because “..he wanted the jury to hear both sides of the case to assist them in reaching a fair and impartial verdict. The reporter added: “He [Judge Bristow] also provided the ladies with other facts of jury service. He asked them to retire to the jury room on the third floor for their deliberations which carried them up the winding stairs from the district court room to the jury room.”
Court officials were also very appreciative of the female jurors. Judge Bristow stated: “The ladies were very interested in all the proceedings and I wish to commend them on their promptness in reporting for service on time and for their attentiveness and on their intelligent verdict,” The defense attorney also commented, “I too wish to commend the jury on its intelligent verdict and I think they served well.”
One juror Mrs. Viva Mae Burroughs, said, “It was a good experience for any woman to serve on a jury. I will say I was scared to death when they came and got me and it was a serious experience, it was something to be serious about for we wanted to do the right thing.”
