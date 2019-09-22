“But Jesus rebuked him, saying, “Be silent, and come out of him!” And the unclean spirit, convulsing him and crying with a loud voice, came out of him. They were all amazed, and they kept on asking one another, “What is this? A new teaching—with authority! He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him.”
Mark 1:25-27
As a Father in a family of four, I am always having to explain why things are the way they are. My teaching career gave me daily practice how to word things, and I didn’t always do well! Why? The dreaded why questions. For example, the number one question I get from my daughter daily is “Why can’t I do what my friends are doing at school?” When I was a teacher, it was “why do we have to do homework?” questions from my students. It didn’t matter how I explained either question, sometimes the answer never worked! “But what if….” and on it would go. A popular tactic about religion these days is not to question if God exists, but why he does things the way He does. “Why did Jesus cast out this demon but not the next? Couldn't he have done all things at once?” “Why did God send His Son to die in 33 A.D when he could have came and avoided flooding the earth in Noah’s time?” These questions are great questions, but like I told the kids and tell my daughter daily, all they can do is speculate. It is my job to tell them the information we have on why things are the way they are. With our text, faith becomes far stronger when we get away from the realm of speculation to the information we have. The truth is, Jesus casting out this demon is Gods response to evil. That God wins at the end of the day. Which raises yet another question.
How are you responding to evil? In the era of 24/7 news cycles, we love to find out what is evil, but CNN and Fox News leave us to our own devices when we ask how we respond to evil. May we respond as Jesus did. Don’t be afraid to teach what is true. Demons may not like what you say, but Marks Gospel records the final score: and Jesus does not share power.
John Thomas is the Pastor at Carroll Springs Methodist Church.
