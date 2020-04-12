malcolmUSEME2.png
courtesy

Morning is approaching as I try to convey;

the thoughts of mind across the day,

what could be written to avail, from my hand so frail?

What can I say, trying to warn of the atrocities of hell?

We ask to be set free from fake news, and all gimmick

the thing we discuss among us

of ifs ands or buts of the Pandemic,

Just walk outside unhindered and complete

free from all the worries rendered in the streets;

which attempt to keep us in a frighten state,

GOD already predestined our fate.

We must refuse to be overwhelmed

of the fake. FOLLOW HIM ALWAYS.

What you say? Follow WHO? JESUS CHRIST OF COURSE

THANK YOU LORD that GOD YOU

allow us mercy here on this earth

and from heaven too. As we ask YOU

in our daily questions in what we do.

to thwart any dearst as we continue to seek

YOU. JESUS CHRIST the ONLY ONE

WHO whet our thirst as

REPENTANCE COVERS THE EARTH

