Morning is approaching as I try to convey;
the thoughts of mind across the day,
what could be written to avail, from my hand so frail?
What can I say, trying to warn of the atrocities of hell?
We ask to be set free from fake news, and all gimmick
the thing we discuss among us
of ifs ands or buts of the Pandemic,
Just walk outside unhindered and complete
free from all the worries rendered in the streets;
which attempt to keep us in a frighten state,
GOD already predestined our fate.
We must refuse to be overwhelmed
of the fake. FOLLOW HIM ALWAYS.
What you say? Follow WHO? JESUS CHRIST OF COURSE
THANK YOU LORD that GOD YOU
allow us mercy here on this earth
and from heaven too. As we ask YOU
in our daily questions in what we do.
to thwart any dearst as we continue to seek
YOU. JESUS CHRIST the ONLY ONE
WHO whet our thirst as
REPENTANCE COVERS THE EARTH
